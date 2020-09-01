Whanganui's annual celebration of cultural diversity is on the way and the 2020 version promises to be bigger and brighter than ever.

The Fest of Cultural Unity (formerly known as the Whanganui Festival of Cultures) is coming to Majestic Square on Saturday, October 17, and Mainstreet Whanganui events manager Kelly Scarrow said plenty performers and stallholders have signed up for the event.

"The name change provides a more accurate description of what the festival is about," Scarrow said.

"The festival aims to bring Whanganui's varied cultures together in a unified way while celebrating the different customs and traditions."

The 2020 festival will coincide with the middle of Whanganui Heritage Month.

"It is entirely appropriate that the festival becomes part of our heritage celebrations because the people, the food, the music and performances bring other long-held traditions to join with the local ones.

"The Fest has attracted stallholders who have signed up to provide ethnic cuisine from around the world - the Middle East, Korea, the Pacific, India, Indonesia, Vietnam, South America and the local favourites like a traditional hāngī or a good old hotdog on a stick, to name but a few."

Scarrow said festival favourite Sam Manzanza and his Afro Beat Band will join a wide range of local performers for the family-friendly event.

"This free event is organised by the community for the community to reflect and celebrate our cultural diversity within our city.

"These types of events are what community is all about."

Fest of Cultural Unity: Saturday, October 17, 10am to 3pm. Call 06 343 5441 to find out more.