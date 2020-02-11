Out-of-towners dominated two days of competition hosted by the Wanganui Croquet Club at the weekend.

Gerald Allan from the Park Club in Hawera won the annual Jane Winstone Croquet Tournament division one singles title with Sue Williams from the Hawera Club runner-up.

The was the 19th year Ryman Healthcare has sponsored the event which attracted more than 60 players from throughout the lower North Island competing in two divisions on each day. The sponsor's sales advisor, Louise Caudwell, presented the prizes.

Singles were played on Saturday and doubles on Sunday.

Division two was a repeat of last year's result with Sue Aiken of the Wanganui Club winning, while Malcolm McDonald from Hawera was runner-up.

On Sunday 16 pairs competed in handicap doubles, also in two divisions. Division one was combined handicaps of 0 to 14 and division two, 14 plus handicaps.

Winners of division one were John Watson and Gordon Piet from the Feilding Club with Wally Duncan and Bruce Perkins from Wanganui the runners-up.

Division two was won by Rose Arthur and Helen Highsted-Jones from Levin with Heather Sturgeon and Ashton Sharpe of the Hawera Club runners-up.