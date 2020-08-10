A Northland man has been charged over the felling of a kauri tree at Whangārei Hospital and is scheduled to appear in court today.

The 51-year-old will face a charge of intentional damage when he appears in the Manukau District Court.

Police arrested the man over the weekend.

The 80-year-old tree, outside the Jim Carney Cancer Treatment Centre on the Whangārei Hospital campus, was cut down during a storm on July 16, about 2.20am, and the act was captured on CCTV.

The footage showed a man with a large yellow chainsaw, placing orange road cones around the fall area and then cutting down the tree, waving to the cameras as he left.

Police released CCTV images in the hope that somebody recognised him.

NDHB has blessed the downed kauri tree and site where it was felled in a ceremony conducted by kaumatua Rex Nathan.

A ready-made replacement has been found but it will take a while to reach the same heights.

As the site was being cleared a kauri sapling from the tree was found growing in the foliage beneath where the tree stood.