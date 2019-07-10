A Dutch traveller has shared his terrifying experience of being dragged from a campervan, bashed unconscious and his girlfriend attacked on the side of a Northland road. Senior reporter Kristin Edge discovers the impact the attack has had on the young man's life.


It was supposed to be a magical trip to a dream country for Dutch tourist David and his American girlfriend Katherine.

They hadn't seen each other for five months and meeting in New Zealand was going to be a trip of a lifetime.

But eight days into their New Zealand holiday, their dream turned into a

