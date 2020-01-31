After Bay Oval's first test match in November the stage has been set, with the Mount Maunganui venue ready to host the rock stars of the cricket world this weekend.

The Black Caps play India at the Bay Oval in the fourth match of the Twenty20 series tomorrow and the venue's manager Kelvin Jones says locals will get to see more quality cricket on their home ground.

"It's a good opportunity to get out and see these guys in the flesh," he says.

The final Twenty20 match will start at 8pm, following the clash between the national women's team, the White Ferns, and South Africa from 4pm.

Last week, the Bay Oval was also announced as one of six venues that will host the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup in 2021, including a semifinal and some exciting pool matches to be announced in March.

Jones says he is expecting a good crowd tomorrow, marking a busy time for Bay Oval as it hosts two national teams in one day and then a one-day international match between the Black Caps and India on February 11.

"We've been looking forward to this one for a while," he says.

He says while hosting Black Caps vs England for the venue's first cricket test match in November was a big job, hosting India means even more infrastructure.

"They're the rock stars of world cricket these days."

For this reason, Jones says, they are doing everything they can to showcase their grounds and facilities are to the highest standard. They're always working to improve the grounds and, for this weekend, have brought in 500m of LED signage, fencing, landscaping and have been ensuring there is space and shade for supporters to enjoy their experience also.

He is expecting a big turn out this weekend but isn't expecting this weekend or February 11 to sell out.

"We're conscious of comfort levels."

While, he says, "a lot of the [Twenty20] series is already lost", the Black Caps "have a winning record at the Bay Oval", so he's hoping for the same result for the matches this weekend and later in the month.

Bay Oval general manager Kelvin Jones, pictured at the cricket ground last year. Photo / File

The Black Caps vs India Twenty20 at Bay Oval precedes the upcoming ODI series, which is expected to test the Kiwis' pace-bowling depth. Three fresh call-ups have been made for the three-game series, starting in Hamilton on February 5, before moving to Auckland's Eden Park on February 8 and finishing at Mount Maunganui's Bay Oval on Tuesday, February 11.

Auckland Aces opening bowler Kyle Jamieson has been included in the one-day squad for the first time and could make his Black Caps debut, while Northern Districts quick Scott Kuggeleijn and Hamish Bennett from the Wellington Firebirds return after last playing ODIs in Ireland in 2017.

Trent Boult (broken left hand), Lockie Ferguson (right-calf strain) and Matt Henry (broken left thumb) are unavailable because of injury, however Tom Latham has recovered from his broken left finger and has been included in the 13-player squad.

Coach Gary Stead says the players have been rehabilitating well but aren't close enough to be considered for this squad.

"Trent Boult is progressing nicely and we are confident he will be ready for the two test matches against India," Stead says.

Colin de Grandhomme, Jimmy Neesham and spinner Mitchell Santner are the all-rounders, while Henry Nicholls will continue opening the batting with Martin Guptill.

The series will be the first for the Black Caps' one-day team since the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup and coach Gary Stead says the side are under no illusions about the task ahead.

"It's always a tremendous occasion taking on India and we've seen from the T20 series they're clearly as strong as ever," he said.

"Tim Southee has an important job leading our new look pace attack, which has a huge opportunity against some of the very best batsmen in the world.

"While the bowling line-up has a fresh look, the batting is very settled and we'll likely have the same top eight batsmen from the World Cup finals.

"Jimmy and Colin continue as the pace-bowling all-rounders after strong campaigns in England and they will offer us plenty of firepower and versatility.

"Henry will remain at the top of the order after impressing in the opportunities he's had. He's been in good form opening for Canterbury in the latest rounds of the Ford Trophy with a hundred and a half-century to his name."

Black Caps ODI squad:

Kane Williamson (Northern Districts) (c)

Hamish Bennett (Wellington Firebirds)

Tom Blundell (Wellington Firebirds)

Colin de Grandhomme (Northern Districts)

Martin Guptill (Auckland Aces)

Kyle Jamieson (Auckland Aces)

Scott Kuggeleijn (Northern Districts)

Tom Latham (Canterbury) (wk)

Jimmy Neesham (Wellington Firebirds)

Henry Nicholls (Canterbury)

Mitchell Santner (Northern Districts)

Ish Sodhi (Northern Districts) (1st ODI)

Tim Southee (Northern Districts)

Ross Taylor (Central Stags)

New Zealand Cricket schedule:

Sunday, February 2: Bay Oval, 4pm.

South Africa Women tour of New Zealand – Twenty20 International.

White Ferns vs South Africa Women.

Sunday, February 2: Bay Oval, 8pm.

India tour of New Zealand – Twenty20 International.

Black Caps vs India.

Tuesday, February 11: Bay Oval, 3pm.

India tour of New Zealand – One Day International.

Black Caps vs India.