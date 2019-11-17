New Zealand A's batsmen survived an English bowling onslaught in their second innings to force a draw in their three-day match at Whangārei's Cobham Oval.
After NZ A declared for 302 late on day one on Friday, Glenn Phillps scoring 116, England amassed 405 with No 8 batsman Jos Buttler scoring 110 to go with Ollie Pope's 88 and healthy contributions from Joe Denly (68) and Jofra Archer (41*).
In response, NZ A were in trouble when captain Tom Blundell departed to see his side six wickets down with just 99 runs on the board. At tea yesterday, NZ A led by just 29 runs and were eight wickets down.
However, spinning pair Will Somerville and Ajaz Patel proved resolute with the bat, facing a collective 154 balls for just 42 runs to end the match in a draw.
Archer and Sam Curran were the chief wicket-takers for England in their second bowling innings, taking three apiece.
Northern Advocate photographer Michael Cunningham went along on Saturday to catch the action.