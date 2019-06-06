Years of hard work to host an international test match at Bay Oval has finally paid off, with Mount Maunganui's Bay Oval confirmed to host the first BlackCaps vs England Test match in November.

The Test match means the Bay Oval will become New Zealand's ninth Test venue.

New Zealand Cricket has released its full 2019-20 International schedule, revealing one of the biggest home international programmes in New Zealand history this summer with visits from England, India, Australia, the South African women's side, and India A.

The schedule includes a full tour from India, Mount Maunganui's Bay Oval becoming a new Test venue, five short-form games at Eden Park and the novelty of scheduling

four of the five T20s against England as family-friendly afternoon games.

The international summer will start early, with England arriving in late October ahead of

playing five T20s and two Tests – the first at Bay Oval, which will become New Zealand's

ninth Test venue.

Bay Oval general manager Kelvin Jones said he was excited to host the BlackCaps and England for the test, scheduled for between November 21-25.

"We are just ecstatic with the confirmation that we will host our first test match in November and for it to be against the England makes it all the sweeter. Becoming a test venue really demonstrates we've made it to the top echelon of grounds in the country," Jones said.

"New Zealand Cricket has rightly set a very high standard to be considered for Test Cricket.This is a big vote of confidence for the Bay Oval Trust, the Western Bay community, our fantastic funders and sponsors and most importantly those cricket and sports lovers that have done us proud by supporting the venue."

New Zealand Cricket chief executive David White congratulated the Bay Oval team.

"We're particularly thrilled for all those involved in securing the Bay Oval as New Zealand's ninth Test venue. A lot of people have worked hard for this recognition and I'm sure the venue will continue to go from strength to strength."

New Zealand Cricket fixtures at Bay Oval:

BlackCaps vs England: 1st Test, Thursday November 21-Monday, November 25, 11am.

BlackCaps vs India: T20 (fifth), Sunday, February 2-Monday, February 5, 8pm.

BlackCaps vs India: ODI (3rd), Thursday, February 20, 3pm.

White Ferns vs South Africa: 1st T20, Sunday, February 20, 4pm.