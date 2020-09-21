

The drop to level 1 has left a marriage celebrant relieved, event organisers ready to provide a good summer and a funeral director ecstatic.

The Government had already agreed in principle to move New Zealand down alert levels but made the final decision yesterday.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern revealed the country, outside of Auckland, would make the move down at 11.59pm last night and the super city would move to level 2 tomorrow.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern made the alert level announcement on Monday. Photo / Greg Bwoker

Hospitality New Zealand Bay of Plenty regional manager Alan Sciascia said the move was good news.

"It will now allow large events which are important to the region as they bring many visitors which help to drive the economy.

"It will benefit businesses which are frequently used by the public for socialising with others."

Hospitality NZ regional manager Alan Sciascia. Photo / File

Under alert level 2 customers on licensed premises had to be seated and served at the table.

"Under level 1 this restriction ends allowing a much greater level of social contact and will be well appreciated by night venues with entertainment."

Tauranga promoter Pato Alvarez, who is behind events such as Bay Dreams and One Love, said the announcement was not just music to his ears but to all of those who would be attending summer events.

"People are looking forward to this event more than ever because not being able to go to bars or being social is not good for your mental health.

"These events are also good for the local economy. We don't have cruise ships or tourists coming into the region so these events will definitely be good for the economy which I'm sure local businesses will be looking forward to."

Tauranga promoter Pato Alvarez said the move would be good for mental health and the local economy. Photo / File

Alvarez said the announcement created real excitement for the team.

"Hopefully we can have a great summer and people can operate a normal business because it has been a hard year for everyone."

Last week it was announced the Rotorua Marathon would go ahead as planned but without Aucklanders.

An Athletics New Zealand spokesman confirmed the change in alert levels this week did not affect the decision.

Rotorua Marathon will not allow Aucklanders to compete. Photo / File

However, a Sport Bay of Plenty spokeswoman said the organisation loved any opportunity for children to be active and the reduction in the levels would allow this to happen.

"We're delighted with the change as long as it keeps our guys safe, and if it means more people are getting active then that's brilliant.

"We saw a whole lot of people out walking and biking in lockdown so it's a good time to remind people to keep it up."

Tauranga marriage celebrant Jenny Moyle described the move as relieving.

Weddings were when people were supposed to come together, Moyle said, and to be slowly moving closer to that again was encouraging.

"It will be a busy season [ahead] but that's what we look forward to as celebrants."

Funeral director Richard Fullard from Osbornes Funeral Directors. Photo / File

Rotorua funeral director Richard Fullard said the level change made him ecstatic.

"We have always believed a meaningful funeral experience aids a healthy grief journey and to have those people with you as part of that is super important.

"We have all been on a rollercoaster in the past couple of months ... but we all have to make the effort to stay in level 1 and not take anything for granted."

The Cabinet will review the alert levels again on October 5.