The final test results from more than 250 people tested for Covid-19 in Te Puke have all returned negative.

Dr Joe Bourne, who is in charge of the Bay of Plenty District Health Board's Community-Based Health Services response, said it was a pleasing outcome.

A press release this afternoon said the final four results follow 261 negative test results last weekend from the seasonal workers who were tested.

Dr Joe Bourne is in charge of the Bay of Plenty District Health Board's Community-Based Health Services. Photo / File

The 265 people tested were "casual contacts" of a recent confirmed case of Covid-19 in an accommodation provider.

The DHB was able to set up a temporary assessment clinic within the accommodation specifically to test the people staying there.

"We had great collaboration with the kiwifruit industry to support the workers and that has given a result that should give the community confidence," Bourne said.

Te Puke kiwifruit statue. Photo / File

Meanwhile, the DHB has updated its visitor policy under alert level 3.

Hospital facilities at Tauranga and Whakatāne have moved from "no visitors" to a restricted visitor policy, effective immediately.

Bay of Plenty DHB level 3 visiting policy

• Visitors to be approved on a case-by-case basis at the discretion of the clinical nurse manager/clinical midwife manager or duty nurse manager. Decisions can be made on compassionate grounds and for patients who are palliative and receiving end-of-life care.

• An approved visitor can only enter and leave once daily.

• One parent or guardian is able to accompany any hospitalised child aged 16 or under in either the Children's Unit or Emergency Department.

• One nominated support person can accompany a woman in labour and birth. This nominated support person may visit once daily and stay as long as the woman wants. No overnight stays will be permitted unless the woman is in labour and for early post-natal support.

• Only mothers are permitted to the Special Care Baby Unit.

• Should a patient be confirmed with Covid-19 or suspect or probable for Covid-19, then no visitors are allowed.

• In all cases where a visitor is allowed access to any Bay of Plenty DHB facility, appropriate screening will take place before they are allowed to enter the facility to ensure they are well.

• Visiting hours will be from 8am to 8pm, seven days a week.

People who would like to visit can phone the Patient Information Centre on 0800 333 477 or email contactus@bopdhb.govt.nz in advance.

