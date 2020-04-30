History has been made in Northland, and around the world, since the word "coronavirus" entered the global lexicon.

And now Kaitaia's Museum @ Te Ahu is keen to record as much of it as it can for future generations by being the repository for Northlanders' Covid-19 lockdown stories.

"We want to capture stories of your time in lockdown in Northland as a community record of Covid-19, a major worldwide event in history," curator Whina Te Whiu said.

"What items, objects and stories will represent our time in lockdown? What will kids be asking us about this experience in 30 years' time?

"We want to hear about your time in lockdown. How are you feeling? What are you doing? What are you witnessing around the country/world?

"Please tell us your story, good or bad, funny or sad. We want to represent everyone's experience, whether you are young, old or in between. You can tell it however you like, for example, a written diary, audio/video recordings, an artwork, song, poetry etc., and you are welcome to identify yourself or to remain anonymous, if you prefer."

Contributions could be made via info@museumatteahu.co.nz, get in touch for answers to any questions or further information, or go to www.museum@teahu.co.nz or the museum's Facebook page.

Any material offered to the museum collection as part of the project would need to go through the usual formal acquisition process before it was accepted, she added.