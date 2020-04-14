The number of Covid-19 cases in the Bay of Plenty and Lakes District Health Boards did not rise today.

Yesterday there were two new Covid-19 cases in Lakes District Health Board, however, the number of cases in the Bay of Plenty DHB had reduced by one meaning at least one 'probable case' was later found to be negative.

As of 9am today there were 41 confirmed and probable cases in the Bay of Plenty, of which 26 have recovered, Toi Te Ora said.

The Bay of Plenty DHB covers Tauranga and Whakatāne.

There are 16 cases from the Lakes DHB including 11 from Rotorua and five from Taupō.

Nine from the Lakes DHB have recovered Toi Te Ora said.

There have been nine deaths related to Covid-19 in New Zealand so far including six from the Rosewood cluster.

There were four further deaths linked to Covid-19 on Tuesday and Director General of Health Ashley Bloomfield said it was a "sobering reminder" of what's at stake in the fight against the pandemic.

One man in his 70s has died in Wellington - a case linked to overseas travel - and three from the Rosewood rest home cluster in Christchurch have died, including two men in their 90s and a man in his 80s.

They were all confirmed cases of Covid-19 and had underlying health conditions, Bloomfield said.

The first death was West Coast woman Anne Guenole, 73, who passed away in hospital on March 29, two days after testing positive for Covid-19.

There are 17 new cases of Covid-19 to report since yesterday - made up of eight new confirmed cases and nine new probable cases.

There are 628 cases that have recovered, an increase of 82 from the previous day.

Bloomfield said New Zealand has passed the peak of new cases, but warned the public against any complacency.

There are 1366 cases in New Zealand, with 15 cases in hospital; three were in ICU, with one case in Dunedin in a critical condition.

Of all the cases, 48 per cent were linked to clusters, 39 per cent linked to overseas travel, and two per cent were due to community transmission.

