Iwi within the Ruapehu, Rangitīkei, Whanganui and South Taranaki region have developed a collective response effort during the Covid-19 crisis.

The Te Ranga Tupua response is made up of several iwi with a hub being operated out of Te Oranganui at 57 Campbell St.

Te Oranganui chief executive, Wheturangi Walsh-Tapiata, said the response hub was available for phone calls "24/7" and that the staff at Te Oranganui were making food packs and dropping off deliveries to iwi organisations and communities, as well as kaumātua and whānau in need.

"Our staff have mobilised quickly to adapt and be agile in what initially was a very fast-moving environment, ensuring support for our people on the ground was a priority and the response hub was operational very quickly after the level 4 alert notification," Walsh-Tapiata said.

Te Ranga Tupua is working alongside the Emergency Operations Centre, police and the Whanganui District Council Whanganui District Health Board, with the restriction of rural travel already being implemented.

Te Ranga Tupua representative Gerrard Albert said it was "really important' to ensure rural communities with high populations of elderly residents were protected during the Covid-19 lockdown.

"Māori are among the most vulnerable communities and ongoing messaging is being produced in this space to ensure kaumātua and those with pre-existing conditions are protected," Albert said.

"Te Ranga Tupua is collectively supporting the 'stay home, save lives' message and encouraging that only essential travel be undertaken."

He said the council was quick to restrict access to the Whanganui River Rd and Kaiwhaiki Rd to residents only.

Walsh-Tapiata said staff were complying with the Government's lockdown directions and practising social distancing within their workplaces, using PPE when appropriate, and making contactless deliveries.

"As the lockdown continues, calls to the 0800 number are increasing and our staff anticipate this trend will continue.

"Whānau are faced with the reality of job losses, increased food costs due to people being at home and stress due to the uncertainty of the situation."

Te Oranganui has an onsite CBAC (Community Based Assessment Centre) for Covid-19 testing for those enrolled with Te Oranganui Trust services, as well as other iwi organisations.

Te Oranganui, Te Kotuku Hauora, Tūpoho Social Services, Mokai Patea Services, Te Puke Karanga Hauora and Ngāti Rangi Health Centre will continue to run as essential services to meet health and social needs during the lockdown.

"Agencies, organisations and community members, in general, are working hard to prevent the spread of the virus within the rohe and this is evidenced by the low rates of positive Covid-19 tests within the region," Albert said.

Representative Ken Mair said the Te Ranga Tupua Iwi Collective was also advocating for the online delivery of alcohol from bottle stores to be discontinued during the lockdown period.

"When many of our people are losing their jobs at places like the meatworks as they're not deemed essential, it doesn't seem right that bottle stores are able to make home deliveries as an essential service," Mair said.

To contact Te Ranga Tupua Response Hub, call 0800 202 004.