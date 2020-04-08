An Aramoho home's tradition of elaborate Christmas decorations has inspired a new installation to give locals a bit of cheer during the Covid-19 lockdown.

The tradition was started by Frances Gupwell, aka The Teddy Bear Lady, adorning her property with lights and stuffed animals during festive seasons.

In 2011 her "Christmas House" won top prize in the Chronicle's Light up your Home competition.

Frances died in 2018, but her son, Matthew Gupwell, has brought out her bears once again to "bring a bit of joy to people" during the lockdown period.

Aramoho's Matthew Gupwell is keeping his mother's decorative spirit alive during the Covid-19 lockdown. Photo / Bevan Conley

The Bear Family has taken up lodgings in the trees at the front of the home at

52 Paterson St and Gupwell said he hoped to continue his mother's love of "making people happy".

"I might be out in the garden or doing the laundry and I can hear children walking past laughing and shouting at the bears," Gupwell said.

"That's all this is, bringing a little bit of happiness to someone's day during the lockdown."

Gupwell works fulltime, so he wouldn't be able to decorate the property as thoroughly as his mother had, but he had "a few ideas" he hoped to find the time for.

"Mum loved Christmas and making people happy, and we'd get a lot of traffic coming and looking at her decorations.

"The Lady Joy rest home is just down the road, and the residents used to come up and look at Mum's house every year.

"It's great to keep her memory alive, especially during a time when people might need a little pick me up."

The Bear Family will remain in their new home for at least a month after the lockdown ends, Gupwell said, and he encouraged those who didn't live in the area to wait until then to see the decorations.

"People should try to stay in their bubbles as much as they can," Gupwell said.

"The bears have a little while to go before hibernation, so there's plenty of time for everyone to see them."

