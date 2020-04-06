A Tauranga couple stranded in a cruise ship off the coast of Uruguay will find out today if they have contracted Covid-19.

Tina and Graham are among more than 100 people stuck on the Greg Mortimer, anchored at the mouth of the Rio de la Plata, off the coast of Montevideo, Uruguay since March 27.

The couple, who spoke on the condition their last name was not used, said three of the ship's passengers were already in hospital in Montevideo. At least one has tested positive for Covid-19 so far.

Tina and Graham left New Zealand on March 11 and their cruise left Argentina on March 15. They were told of the first fever on board on March 22 and have not been able to leave their cabins and balconies since.

The couple had planned a three-week voyage to Antarctica and South Georgia but that was cut short by fever on board and troubles finding somewhere to anchor last month.

Eight passengers and 20 staff have had fevers to date.

Uruguayan medical staff on the Greg Mortimer testing passengers. Photo / Supplied

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade said there were 16 New Zealanders on the ship.

Tina said the people on the cruise were "very lucky" to get tested and Uruguayan medical staff were on board for about six hours.

However, she said: "I won't feel relieved until I am on a plane to New Zealand."

Uruguayan medical staff on their own ship, preparing to embark the Greg Mortimer to test passengers. Photo / Supplied

Authorities were "really helping" by working with Aurora Expeditions to get passengers home, she said.

"We are hoping we might get off this ship soon."

Uruguayan medical staff travelled out to the Greg Mortimer cruise ship to test passengers for Covid-19. Photo / Supplied

Graham said the medical staff had brought extra toilet paper and medical supplies on board.

"There was also a delivery of food from a barge last week and there is supposed to be a water barge coming ... We are very very grateful for the help that we are getting."

Passengers have been told to prepare to disembark with just a few hours' notice, as Aurora Expeditions tries to arrange flights home for passengers from all over the world.

The Greg Mortimer cruise ship takes passengers to Antarctica and South Georgia. Photo / Supplied

In a letter to passengers and families on Sunday (NZT), managing director Robert Halfpenny said: "We are doing everything we can to finalise paths home."

"This is very complicated given most commercial routes have stopped, the majority of airlines have discontinued flying and access to charter planes is difficult."

All passengers were tested by staff from a Uruguayan hospital, dressed in full protective equipment, at the weekend.

The passengers' medical histories were also taken and their breathing checked.

Halfpenny said he expected some passengers would be positive for Covid-19 when test results arrive.

"No matter the outcome, we want to ensure the health of everyone on board and our aim, and the objective of all who are assisting us is to get all passengers disembarked and starting the journey home."

