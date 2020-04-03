COMMENT:

The Glass Half-full

Lockdown, day 10. We're not yet halfway through this initial four-week period.

It feels like a long time when you've got children at home – although I'm not getting lonely. We have wonderful periods of playing happy families, baking pancakes together for breakfast, building Lego, getting the long-neglected paints out or other suitably sensible yet educational activities from one list or another.

Then I look at the clock and it's only 9.15am and we still have hours to go – and now a messy house.

I've been working from home on and off since I had children – but not usually with the children at home, too. It's completely different, although now my boys are old enough to entertain themselves (at least for short periods) or play outside unsupervised.

I'm one of the lucky ones with a house and broadband (thank you screen time), bikes and scooters, a big backyard and food in the cupboards. We are surviving, even enjoying our extra time with each other. Not to say I haven't got frustrated with my little darlings – that has happened and will undoubtedly happen again.

But I am feeling for those who don't have it so easy. I've made a couple of small donations to those organisations helping others from my I'm-not-going-out-now fund, although cash isn't the actual solution. Safe places and supportive people are where it's at right now.

This enforced period of slowing down and staying home is prompting some reflections on what is important, including being careful what you wish for (I know I'm not the only one who planned to take some time out this year).

Here's my take on Maslow's hierarchy of needs, adapted for Covid-19:

1. A warm, dry home with enough food.

2. Feeling safe from infection, aggression, and financial insecurity.

3. Caring people around you, whether in your bubble or in the (now necessary) virtual world.

4. Building confidence by exploring and sharing talents, like cooking, music, art, fitness or something else.

5. Strengthening and deepening relationships and contributions to society.

I'm not advocating for much beyond levels 1, 2 and 3 at present. This adjusting to lockdown takes a while and we all take a different pathway to get there. I can be an over-thinker so, prior to alert level four, I was getting desperately uncomfortable with what we should be doing. Now it's taken out of our hands. Stay home and stay safe - it's simple.

There will be uncertainty coming but I'll be more prepared. We're unlikely to move from alert level four back to our old lives in one smooth step. In fact, our old lives may be gone for some time – maybe forever.

What will be our new "normal"? How long will the effects of this pandemic linger, beyond the obvious health and financial implications? What are the good bits we want to hang on to? What are the negative consequences we are yet to understand? How do we make the best of what is unravelling for a more resilient, healthy world including our natural environment?

There will be changes that result. One I hope to see is a greater appreciation for the essential roles that hold our communities together, accompanied by a shift in how we value them, both in financial and wider terms.

Our supermarket workers, our fruit and vege pickers, our truck drivers, those caring for our elderly, the hospital cleaners, the rubbish collectors, food bank organisers, charity shop volunteers and people raising children. These roles are often not well paid – many minimum wage, and some not paid at all. But where would we be without them?

I'm glad our health professionals are being recognised for their incredible commitment during this time. They are putting themselves in harm's way (as usual) to protect us. All we have to do is stay home.

I'm glad the value of experienced and capable bureaucrats like my former colleague John Ombler, who's leading the whole of Government response, is being recognised. But it's time for a reset for those other essential workers we depend upon. Thank you for your service.

• Nicola Patrick is a mum of two boys, a Horizons councillor, leads Thrive Whanganui, a social enterprise hub, is a Green Party member and has a science degree.

