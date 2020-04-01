

Northland's confirmed and probable coronavirus cases have risen to 11.

The latest two cases involves a female between 30 and 39 years old and a male who arrived on a flight from the United States.

Director of Public Health Dr Caroline McElnay today said there were 47 confirmed and 14 probable cases, taking New Zealand's toll to 708.

Of the 14 people in hospital, two are in ICU.

About 1 per cent of cases were due to community transmission.

A new case definition for testing would be issued today.