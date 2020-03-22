A raft of Waipā events have been cancelled following Government recommendations around mass gatherings.

This week the Government advised public events, gatherings of more than 500 people and indoor gatherings of more than 100 should be cancelled.

Waipā District Council is seeing the impact of the announcement across the district, with events it supports affected.

Cancelled events include Balloons Visit Waipā, New Zealand Dragon Boat National Championships, Cambridge Autumn Festival, O-Rākau commemorations and Anzac Day commemorative events.

The Karāpiro 100K Flyer, Cambridge Cycling Festival and Fieldays have been postponed.

It is too early to understand the exact impact this will have on the local economy.

Council's strategy and community services group manager, Debbie Lascelles, said it was disappointing to see local events cancelled or postponed.

"Many Waipā residents and event organisers will be saddened these public events can't go ahead this year," said Debbie.

"However, we know the community will understand the steps that need to be taken to reduce the risk of COVID-19 spreading."

Lascelles said future Council events would be determined on a case-by-case basis.

"We understand more cancellations and postponements might be on the horizon and will continue to support and follow guidelines from the Ministry of Health."