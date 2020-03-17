BUSINESS ZEN

Readers will be forgiven that it seems that every week I am writing about the same thing, but (unfortunately) the fast moving and unprecedented issue which is Covid-19 is dominating both the headlines and even interactions with my clients.

There is potential at this time that the virus is circulating in New Zealand and that we could soon see an increase in cases and with that there will be further flow-on to businesses and the economy.

We have gone very quickly in a matter of days from talk of "potential recession" to "inevitable recession" to "deep recession".

But this needs to be clearly understood, this is a slowdown, not a ceasing of all activities.

So, like I have said already, businesses and households need a plan.

But, again, what is required is a pandemic plan (not a pan-panic plan)?

Countdown Meadowbank, cleaned out of toilet paper and large containers of water following Coronavirus panic. Photo / file

While economists are awesome at digging deep into the thesaurus to come up with sparkling ways to describe a crisis, their messaging should cue considered strategic responses – not wild decision making driven by fear.

Already there are businesses seeing pre-planned initiatives being impacted, postponed or even cancelled on account of measures to mitigate spread of the virus.

Tourism operators, particularly after the announced mandatory self-exclusion policies, are especially negatively impacted.

There is much to consider and, understandably, too many aspects to outline completely in a circa 500 word column.

But what is also becoming evident to me is that there needs to be a community-led response to this – and it needs to be "buy local" on steroids, which would be a good start.

For example, if you know of a local start-up business, or a local business with ties to tourism, or a business which services both local and export markets, you should actively buy their product(s) or engage their services.

Some good examples might be our recent "businesses of the year".

Instead of buying a six pack of imported beer get ye to the Four Square on Anzac Parade and buy Lads' Beer.

READ ALSO

Continue to frequent hospitality businesses like Citadel and go look into travelling locally with the guys from take it Easy Tours.

Resist the temptation of getting out of towners to do work which locals can do and if you are going to stock up, go to retailers with local owners.

And, assuming that the Government's self-isolation containment strategy is effective, our family will be travelling within New Zealand at holiday time.

If you had gone to a clairvoyant on December 31 and he/she had described the current situation even before the first quarter of 2020 is done, it is unlikely that you would have believed it.

But the events of even the last few days have meant that we really need to change how we do things.

But what we can do is respond positively and actively supporting locals is the best place to start.

