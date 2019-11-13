Whanganui walkers are stepping things up this week. The Wanganui Tramping Club is hosting twilight walks on Tuesdays and there are guided walking tours leaving Whanganui i-Site on Saturday and Sunday. Experience some fresh air, fitness and gain some knowledge and friends at the same time.
THURSDAY
Art Fix with Julia Holden
When: 2pm
Where: Sarjeant on the Quay, 38 Taupō Quay
Details: Curator Greg Donson will talk about Julia Holden's exhibition Her Indoors. Call 06 349 0506 to find out more.
Thoughtful Thursday
When: 6.30pm
Where: Confluence, 15 Watt St
Details: Maiden - the story of 24-year-old Tracy Edwards, who became the skipper of the first-ever all-female crew to enter the Whitbread Round the World Race in 1999. Book at confluence.kiwi or call 06 281 3474.
Stand-up Comedy
When: 7.30pm
Where: Lucky Bar + Kitchen, 53 Wilson St
Details: Pat Goldsack & Alexander Sparrow deliver their hilarity followed by open mic for improv performers.
FRIDAY
Twinkle Toes at St Paul's
When: 10am-11.15am
Where: St Paul's Hall, Cooks St
Details: Music for preschoolers. Gold coin entry.
Stargazing
When: 7pm
Where: Ward Observatory, Cooks Gardens, St Hill St
Details: Entry is by donation (suggested $2). Call Ross 027 245 8066 with queries.
Open Mic Night
When: 7.30pm
Where: Marton Players Theatre, 366 Wellington Rd, Marton
Details: Players, spectators and supporters - everyone welcome, promises to be one of the best nights out in Marton. $5 entry at the door.
SATURDAY
Whanganui River Markets
When: 8.30am-1pm
Where: Downtown Whanganui riverbank
Details: Food, goods, produce.
Muka Youth Prints
When: 10.30am to 4.30pm
Where: Sarjeant on the Quay, 38 Taupō Quay
Details: The names and signatures of the artists are covered and the artworks displayed for viewing and purchase by people under 19. Enquiries: 06 349 0506
St George's Garden Ramble
When: 9am to 1pm
Where: A range of stunning, private gardens
Details: Appreciate the stunning gardens on offer for one day only. Market stalls and picnics available. Purchase tickets at trybooking.com
Walking tours
When: 10am and 2pm today and Sunday
Where: Whanganui i-Site
Details: Learn about Whanganui's history, buildings and people. $10 per person. Book at Whanganui i-Site. To book another time Ph 349-0508.
Multicultural Night
When: 6.30pm
Where: Whanganui War Memorial Hall
Details: Help migrants settle in Whanganui. Enjoy a night of cultural items and delicious ethnic food. Free event, reasonably priced food. Enquiries: 06 343 8128
The Boss – Bruce Springsteen Tribute Show
When: 7.30pm
Where: Royal Wanganui Opera House
Details: A full production, kick-ass compliment of nine passionate musicians bringing alive the timeless music of Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band. Tickets $66
SUNDAY
Toy Extravaganza and Garage Sale
When: 10am to 1pm
Where: Churton School, Burmah St, Aramoho
Details: Churton School tamariki will be selling toys and books as great Christmas gifts.
Also crafts and produce for sale. Book a stall for $2 if your kids have got stuff to sell too. Enquiries: 021 1702962
Castlecliff Market
When: 11am-3pm
Where: 5 Bryce St, Castlecliff
Details: Goods, produce, food.
Colour Chaos Fun Walk
When: 1.30pm
Where: Punchbowl, Virginia Lake
Details: Fun, family fundraiser for Durie Hill Kindergarten. Wear white t-shirts and prepare to be bombarded with colourful paint. Call 021 511 939 to find out more.
Diabetes Wanganui Support Group
When: 2pm
Where: St James Church Lounge, Boydfield Street, Wanganui East.
Details: Health and Disability Advocacy Service speaker Rachel Howells. Shared afternoon tea. All welcome. To find out more or if you need transport phone our office 06 2813195 before 2pm Friday.
Māori Tourism on the River
When: 4:30pm
Where: Sarjeant on the Quay, 38 Taupō Quay
Details: Hayden Potaka runs Unique Whanganui Experience providing a meal in the bush beyond Pipiriki cooked by a celebrity chef. He will discuss his own and other Māori tourism ventures on the awa. General admission $12. Gallery friends & stars $10. Enquiries: 06 349 0506
MONDAY
Whanganui Film Society
When: 7pm
Where: Davis Theatre, Watt St
Details: Kylie, the awesomely delinquent heroine is on home detention. 2017 film from NZ director Gerard Johnstone See
for details.
TUESDAY
Twilight Walk
When: 6pm. Where:
Where: Meet at Yacht Club in Gilberd St.
Details: Wanganui Tramping Club guided walk around the Bignell St Reserve, once a dump and now replanted and transformed. No charge.
The Bee Gees - Night Fever
When: 8pm
Where: Royal Wanganui Opera House
Details: Tribute act from Australia invites you to dance your way into a time warp of 70s disco dance floor thrillers and timeless heartfelt rock ballads. Adult $76.50 , group 6+ $71.50, child to 12yrs $35.50.
WEDNESDAY
Knit and yarn
When: 10am-noon
Where: Ladies' Rest, 75 St Hill St
Details: All knitters welcome. Gold coin entry.
If you have an item for this free column, email news@whanganui chronicle.co.nz with details. The deadline for information about events from, and including, Thursday, November 21 to Wednesday, November 27 is noon on Tuesday, November 19.