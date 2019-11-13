Whanganui walkers are stepping things up this week. The Wanganui Tramping Club is hosting twilight walks on Tuesdays and there are guided walking tours leaving Whanganui i-Site on Saturday and Sunday. Experience some fresh air, fitness and gain some knowledge and friends at the same time.

THURSDAY

Art Fix with Julia Holden

When: 2pm

Where: Sarjeant on the Quay, 38 Taupō Quay

Details: Curator Greg Donson will talk about Julia Holden's exhibition Her Indoors. Call 06 349 0506 to find out more.

Thoughtful Thursday

When: 6.30pm

Where: Confluence, 15 Watt St

Details: Maiden - the story of 24-year-old Tracy Edwards, who became the skipper of the first-ever all-female crew to enter the Whitbread Round the World Race in 1999. Book at confluence.kiwi or call 06 281 3474.

Stand-up Comedy

When: 7.30pm

Where: Lucky Bar + Kitchen, 53 Wilson St

Details: Pat Goldsack & Alexander Sparrow deliver their hilarity followed by open mic for improv performers.

FRIDAY

Twinkle Toes at St Paul's

When: 10am-11.15am

Where: St Paul's Hall, Cooks St

Details: Music for preschoolers. Gold coin entry.

Stargazing

When: 7pm

Where: Ward Observatory, Cooks Gardens, St Hill St

Details: Entry is by donation (suggested $2). Call Ross 027 245 8066 with queries.

Open Mic Night

When: 7.30pm

Where: Marton Players Theatre, 366 Wellington Rd, Marton

Details: Players, spectators and supporters - everyone welcome, promises to be one of the best nights out in Marton. $5 entry at the door.

SATURDAY

Whanganui River Markets

When: 8.30am-1pm

Where: Downtown Whanganui riverbank

Details: Food, goods, produce.

Muka Youth Prints

When: 10.30am to 4.30pm

Where: Sarjeant on the Quay, 38 Taupō Quay

Details: The names and signatures of the artists are covered and the artworks displayed for viewing and purchase by people under 19. Enquiries: 06 349 0506

St George's Garden Ramble

When: 9am to 1pm

Where: A range of stunning, private gardens

Details: Appreciate the stunning gardens on offer for one day only. Market stalls and picnics available. Purchase tickets at trybooking.com

Walking tours

When: 10am and 2pm today and Sunday

Where: Whanganui i-Site

Details: Learn about Whanganui's history, buildings and people. $10 per person. Book at Whanganui i-Site. To book another time Ph 349-0508.

Multicultural Night

When: 6.30pm

Where: Whanganui War Memorial Hall

Details: Help migrants settle in Whanganui. Enjoy a night of cultural items and delicious ethnic food. Free event, reasonably priced food. Enquiries: 06 343 8128

The Boss – Bruce Springsteen Tribute Show

When: 7.30pm

Where: Royal Wanganui Opera House

Details: A full production, kick-ass compliment of nine passionate musicians bringing alive the timeless music of Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band. Tickets $66

SUNDAY

Toy Extravaganza and Garage Sale

When: 10am to 1pm

Where: Churton School, Burmah St, Aramoho

Details: Churton School tamariki will be selling toys and books as great Christmas gifts.

Also crafts and produce for sale. Book a stall for $2 if your kids have got stuff to sell too. Enquiries: 021 1702962

Castlecliff Market

When: 11am-3pm

Where: 5 Bryce St, Castlecliff

Details: Goods, produce, food.

Colour Chaos Fun Walk

When: 1.30pm

Where: Punchbowl, Virginia Lake

Details: Fun, family fundraiser for Durie Hill Kindergarten. Wear white t-shirts and prepare to be bombarded with colourful paint. Call 021 511 939 to find out more.

Diabetes Wanganui Support Group

When: 2pm

Where: St James Church Lounge, Boydfield Street, Wanganui East.

Details: Health and Disability Advocacy Service speaker Rachel Howells. Shared afternoon tea. All welcome. To find out more or if you need transport phone our office 06 2813195 before 2pm Friday.

Māori Tourism on the River

When: 4:30pm

Where: Sarjeant on the Quay, 38 Taupō Quay

Details: Hayden Potaka runs Unique Whanganui Experience providing a meal in the bush beyond Pipiriki cooked by a celebrity chef. He will discuss his own and other Māori tourism ventures on the awa. General admission $12. Gallery friends & stars $10. Enquiries: 06 349 0506

MONDAY

Whanganui Film Society

When: 7pm

Where: Davis Theatre, Watt St

Details: Kylie, the awesomely delinquent heroine is on home detention. 2017 film from NZ director Gerard Johnstone See

for details.

TUESDAY

Twilight Walk

When: 6pm. Where:

Where: Meet at Yacht Club in Gilberd St.

Details: Wanganui Tramping Club guided walk around the Bignell St Reserve, once a dump and now replanted and transformed. No charge.

The Bee Gees - Night Fever

When: 8pm

Where: Royal Wanganui Opera House

Details: Tribute act from Australia invites you to dance your way into a time warp of 70s disco dance floor thrillers and timeless heartfelt rock ballads. Adult $76.50 , group 6+ $71.50, child to 12yrs $35.50.

WEDNESDAY

Knit and yarn

When: 10am-noon

Where: Ladies' Rest, 75 St Hill St

Details: All knitters welcome. Gold coin entry.

If you have an item for this free column, email news@whanganui chronicle.co.nz with details. The deadline for information about events from, and including, Thursday, November 21 to Wednesday, November 27 is noon on Tuesday, November 19.