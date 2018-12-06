The winner of the Whanganui Chronicle's ticket giveaway to 7 Days Live in Whanganui is Jacqui Hiroti.

Almost 60 entries were received for the double pass with Hiroti being drawn the winner this week.

"My husband Mort and I really wanted to go but it is a bit of an expense this close to Christmas," she said.

"I said to him that I would only go if I won the free pass and I did."

Hiroti says she watches the 7 Days TV show every week and team captain Dai Henwood is her favourite.

"It's partly because he is about the same height as me but I love the things he comes up with."

She is looking forward to the quick fire stand-up segment of the live show which each of the seven visiting comedians will deliver at Wanganui Opera House.

Hiroti will also be celebrating her birthday next week and says the ticket win will make it an especially happy one.

"Mort suggested that I should buy a Lotto ticket seeing as I seem to be having a lucky week."

The Chronicle would like to thank everyone who entered the 7 Days Live draw.

We had a high number of entries and almost everyone correctly answered that 7 Days regular Ben Hurley grew up in Hawera.

7 Days Live: Royal Wanganui Opera House, Saturday, December 15 at 7.30pm. Adults $54, seniors, students, and groups of 10+ $49. Book at eventfinda.co.nz or phone 0800 842 538.