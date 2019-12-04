New Zealand Glassworks - Te Whare Tuhua O Te Ao (NZG) will hold its annual Christmas market on Saturday. The market attracted more than 500 visitors last year. It has been a big year for NZG with the hosting of the inaugural Australasian Glass Conference in February, construction of some massive chandeliers for the conference and the Sarjeant Gallery, as well as celebrating its first birthday in September. The market provides an opportunity to purchase works by some of our best local and international glass artists.

THURSDAY

Whanganui Toy Library

When: 9.30am-11.30am

Where: 142 London St (next to SPCA)

Details: Let the Children Play - for anyone interested in toy libraries.

River City Artists

When: 9.30am-4pm

Where: Christ Church Community Hall, 243 Wicksteed St

Details: Beginners to established artists. Contact Val 343 6316 or 027 459 9448.

Thoughtful Thursday

When: 6.30pm

Where: Confluence, 15 Watt St

Details: Afghan Cycles - young Afghan women cyclists are breaking down cultural barriers to embrace freedom. $10 at the door or book at www.confluence.kiwi or call 06 281 3474. Proceeds from the screening will be donated to Whanganui Green Bikes.

Advertisement

FRIDAY

Twinkle Toes at St Paul's

When: 10am-11.15am

Where: St Paul's Hall, Cooks St

Details: Music for preschoolers. Gold coin entry.

Stargazing

When: Half an hour after sundown

Where: Ward Observatory, Cooks Gardens, St Hill St

Details: Entry is by donation (suggested $2, $5 family). Call Ross 027 245 8066 with queries.

Blues, R & B Night

When: 7pm

Where: Whanganui Musicians Club

Details: James B Bowen & Tama K Trio, Auckland guests the Flaming Mudcats and open mic. $15, members $10.

SATURDAY

Whanganui River Markets

When: 8am-1pm

Where: Downtown Whanganui riverbank

Details: Goods, produce, food.

Glass Market

When: 10am

Where: New Zealand Glassworks, 2 Rutland St

Details: Local and national glass artists selling Christmas gifts, samples and seconds.

Futsal Have-a-Go Sessions

When: From 10am

Where: Jubilee Stadium, Springvale Park

Details: All are welcome and no previous football experience is necessary. NZ-level football and futsal stars will be present during the weekend to motivate and inspire. Free.

Bulls Christmas Parade

When:10am

Where: Bulls Sports Domain, Domain Rd

Details: Santa's cave at the Bulls Domain, picnic, free rides, free sausage sizzles, icecream and more.

Christmas Bonanza

When: 10am to 2pm

Where: Corner of Signal and Grey St, Marton

Details: Art and crafts for sale with barbecue and coffee cart on site.

Advertisement

Walking tours

When: 10am and 2pm today and Sunday

Where: Whanganui i-Site

Details: Learn about Whanganui's history, buildings and people. $10 per person. Book at Whanganui i-Site. To book another time phone 349 0508.

Artist Talk: Owen Mapp

When: 11am

Where: Sarjeant object gallery above the i-Site, 31 Taupō Quay

Details: Owen Mapp will discuss his Dragons & Taniwha exhibition. Inquiries 06 349 0506.

Welcome Yule

When: 2.30pm

Where: Christ Church, Wicksteed St

Details: Schola Sacra Choir Christmas concert conducted by Iain Tetley. A variety of favourite carols and other music, with audience participation. $20 adults, $15 seniors, under 18 free. Afternoon tea to follow. Book at Royal Wanganui Opera House.

Marton Christmas Parade

When: 3.15pm

Where: Follet St, Broadway, Marton

Details: Followed by carols and a BYO picnic in the park at 4.30pm.

SUNDAY

Castlecliff Market

When: 11am-3pm

Where: 5 Bryce St, Castlecliff

Details: Goods, produce, food.

St Andrew's Turakina Community Carol Service

When: 6.30pm

Where: 25 State Highway, Turakina

Details: Followed by light refreshments. All welcome.

Carols by Candlelight

When: 7pm

Where: Virginia Lake

Details: Come early with a picnic tea, seats, rugs and jackets (no alcohol allowed). Gold coin entry will help support Wellington Regional Children's Hospital.

TUESDAY

Farmers Market

When: 2.30pm-5.30pm

Where: All Saint's Church hall, Moana St, Wanganui East

Details: Local growers selling fruit, vegetables and free-range eggs.

Green Drinks

When: 5.30pm

Where: Stellar Bar function room; entrance off Taupō Quay

Details: Speaker is Richard Thompson, owner and manager of MacBlack Timber Ltd. He will describe the nature of permanent production forestry where harvests are tied to sustained yield.

Twilight Walk

When: 6pm

Where: Brunswick Rd, 2.92km from Somme Pde - Rural Number 292

Details: Wanganui Tramping Club guided walk through a plantation forest to visit a tea house built for the late Harry Stimpson.

Artist Talk: Jae Hoon Lee

When: 7.30pm

Where: Sarjeant object gallery above the i-Site, 31 Taupō Quay

Details: Meet the current Tylee Cottage artist-in-residence and hear about his life and work. Inquiries 06 349 0506.

WEDNESDAY

Knit and yarn

When: 10am-noon

Where: Ladies' Rest, 75 St Hill St

Details: All knitters welcome. Gold coin entry.

Cinders - The True Story

When: 6.30pm

Where: Wanganui Repertory Theatre, Ridgway St

Details: Opens tonight - The classic fairytale in a hilarious panto written by David Tristam and directed by Ashlyn Morris. Tickets from Royal Wanganui Opera House - Adult $25, senior $20, student 15yrs+ $15, child under 15yrs $10. Donations to Whanganui City Mission.

If you have an item for this free column, email news@whanganuichronicle.co.nz with details. The deadline for information about events from, and including, Thursday, December 12, to Wednesday, December 18, is noon Tuesday, December 10.