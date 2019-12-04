New Zealand Glassworks - Te Whare Tuhua O Te Ao (NZG) will hold its annual Christmas market on Saturday. The market attracted more than 500 visitors last year. It has been a big year for NZG with the hosting of the inaugural Australasian Glass Conference in February, construction of some massive chandeliers for the conference and the Sarjeant Gallery, as well as celebrating its first birthday in September. The market provides an opportunity to purchase works by some of our best local and international glass artists.
THURSDAY
Whanganui Toy Library
When: 9.30am-11.30am
Where: 142 London St (next to SPCA)
Details: Let the Children Play - for anyone interested in toy libraries.
River City Artists
When: 9.30am-4pm
Where: Christ Church Community Hall, 243 Wicksteed St
Details: Beginners to established artists. Contact Val 343 6316 or 027 459 9448.
Thoughtful Thursday
When: 6.30pm
Where: Confluence, 15 Watt St
Details: Afghan Cycles - young Afghan women cyclists are breaking down cultural barriers to embrace freedom. $10 at the door or book at www.confluence.kiwi or call 06 281 3474. Proceeds from the screening will be donated to Whanganui Green Bikes.
FRIDAY
Twinkle Toes at St Paul's
When: 10am-11.15am
Where: St Paul's Hall, Cooks St
Details: Music for preschoolers. Gold coin entry.
Stargazing
When: Half an hour after sundown
Where: Ward Observatory, Cooks Gardens, St Hill St
Details: Entry is by donation (suggested $2, $5 family). Call Ross 027 245 8066 with queries.
Blues, R & B Night
When: 7pm
Where: Whanganui Musicians Club
Details: James B Bowen & Tama K Trio, Auckland guests the Flaming Mudcats and open mic. $15, members $10.
SATURDAY
Whanganui River Markets
When: 8am-1pm
Where: Downtown Whanganui riverbank
Details: Goods, produce, food.
Glass Market
When: 10am
Where: New Zealand Glassworks, 2 Rutland St
Details: Local and national glass artists selling Christmas gifts, samples and seconds.
Futsal Have-a-Go Sessions
When: From 10am
Where: Jubilee Stadium, Springvale Park
Details: All are welcome and no previous football experience is necessary. NZ-level football and futsal stars will be present during the weekend to motivate and inspire. Free.
Bulls Christmas Parade
When:10am
Where: Bulls Sports Domain, Domain Rd
Details: Santa's cave at the Bulls Domain, picnic, free rides, free sausage sizzles, icecream and more.
Christmas Bonanza
When: 10am to 2pm
Where: Corner of Signal and Grey St, Marton
Details: Art and crafts for sale with barbecue and coffee cart on site.
Walking tours
When: 10am and 2pm today and Sunday
Where: Whanganui i-Site
Details: Learn about Whanganui's history, buildings and people. $10 per person. Book at Whanganui i-Site. To book another time phone 349 0508.
Artist Talk: Owen Mapp
When: 11am
Where: Sarjeant object gallery above the i-Site, 31 Taupō Quay
Details: Owen Mapp will discuss his Dragons & Taniwha exhibition. Inquiries 06 349 0506.
Welcome Yule
When: 2.30pm
Where: Christ Church, Wicksteed St
Details: Schola Sacra Choir Christmas concert conducted by Iain Tetley. A variety of favourite carols and other music, with audience participation. $20 adults, $15 seniors, under 18 free. Afternoon tea to follow. Book at Royal Wanganui Opera House.
Marton Christmas Parade
When: 3.15pm
Where: Follet St, Broadway, Marton
Details: Followed by carols and a BYO picnic in the park at 4.30pm.
SUNDAY
Castlecliff Market
When: 11am-3pm
Where: 5 Bryce St, Castlecliff
Details: Goods, produce, food.
St Andrew's Turakina Community Carol Service
When: 6.30pm
Where: 25 State Highway, Turakina
Details: Followed by light refreshments. All welcome.
Carols by Candlelight
When: 7pm
Where: Virginia Lake
Details: Come early with a picnic tea, seats, rugs and jackets (no alcohol allowed). Gold coin entry will help support Wellington Regional Children's Hospital.
TUESDAY
Farmers Market
When: 2.30pm-5.30pm
Where: All Saint's Church hall, Moana St, Wanganui East
Details: Local growers selling fruit, vegetables and free-range eggs.
Green Drinks
When: 5.30pm
Where: Stellar Bar function room; entrance off Taupō Quay
Details: Speaker is Richard Thompson, owner and manager of MacBlack Timber Ltd. He will describe the nature of permanent production forestry where harvests are tied to sustained yield.
Twilight Walk
When: 6pm
Where: Brunswick Rd, 2.92km from Somme Pde - Rural Number 292
Details: Wanganui Tramping Club guided walk through a plantation forest to visit a tea house built for the late Harry Stimpson.
Artist Talk: Jae Hoon Lee
When: 7.30pm
Where: Sarjeant object gallery above the i-Site, 31 Taupō Quay
Details: Meet the current Tylee Cottage artist-in-residence and hear about his life and work. Inquiries 06 349 0506.
WEDNESDAY
Knit and yarn
When: 10am-noon
Where: Ladies' Rest, 75 St Hill St
Details: All knitters welcome. Gold coin entry.
Cinders - The True Story
When: 6.30pm
Where: Wanganui Repertory Theatre, Ridgway St
Details: Opens tonight - The classic fairytale in a hilarious panto written by David Tristam and directed by Ashlyn Morris. Tickets from Royal Wanganui Opera House - Adult $25, senior $20, student 15yrs+ $15, child under 15yrs $10. Donations to Whanganui City Mission.
If you have an item for this free column, email news@whanganuichronicle.co.nz with details. The deadline for information about events from, and including, Thursday, December 12, to Wednesday, December 18, is noon Tuesday, December 10.