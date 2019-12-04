Voyager 2023 media awards
Hometown support of the Cemetery Circuit on Boxing Day has become an institution

4 mins to read
Longtime supporter of his hometown Cemetery Circuit, Jayden Carrick (55) has risen through the grades on various machines to now lead the charge of the locals in Formula One.

Racing through the streets of Whanganui on Boxing Day has become a longstatnding institution with generations of hometown families competing at the hugely popular Cemetery Circuit motorcycle meeting.

For the past 12 years the meeting

