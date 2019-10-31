It is that time of year where the shavers are packed away and the whiskers are left to shine.

During November, many Whanganui men will not only attempt to grow a moustache but also grow awareness for men's health as part of the annual Movember campaign.

One of them is Ivan Howe, bar and event manager at Whanganui Greyhound Racing Club.

Having participated in the campaign when living in Australia where it began 15 years ago, Howe is giving it another go.

He said it is an important cause to raise awareness for men's mental health, suicide prevention, prostate and testicular cancer.

"I just want men to know and, generally speaking, us as men can be stubborn when it comes to health issues, etc, and tend to shrug it off so I think more awareness will be quite good for men in the future."

Although he believes his moustache will be below par, Howe will get out and fundraise within the community.

He said it is also a campaign that lets men know about organisations that can help with their health before it is too late, instead of carrying around a stubborn mentality.

Men can get involved in the month by growing a moustache to begin a conversation around men's mental health, getting out and physically active, or hosting an event, all of which can involve fundraising.

Robert Dunne, New Zealand country manager for Movember, said the campaign encourages men to speak about the importance of knowing your family history, having a good relationship with your doctor and being physically active.

"Being socially connected, talking with friends, isn't something guys do that well," Dunne said.

"The reality is everything we're working towards is trying to get men to change their behaviour, we just want men to be more proactive about their health speaking generally."

Dunne said the distressing statistics around men's health are important to highlight but he has seen a group of people who have acknowledged the issue and really want to help.

"I think we need to switch it from acknowledgement to action."

He is encouraging men to take positive action by talking to their family and friends and letting them know they will support them if needed.

It could be as simple as catching up with someone you haven't seen in a while, he said.

"If someone is struggling it's really hard for them to ask for help but if they know you're willing it might just make them a little more likely to."

The campaign has introduced two initiatives this year, one being introducing a "happy hour" to every day.

"We say we don't have time and we can't prioritise it but a period in every day - such as when commuting home every day between 5pm and 6pm - we want you to give a mate a call or make time to catch up with a mate."

The other initiative "any mo will save a bro" encourages all men, even those who believe they cannot grow a decent moustache, to grow one.

"We want people to know every moustache is a good moustache and they all help."

And "mo sisters" can get involved too by either getting physically active or hosting an event.

The highest fundraiser for Movember at the moment is a mo sister who decided with a group of friends to run a marathon up Mt Cook and raised $1400.

Dunne also asks women to give their men permission and encouragement for the month to grow a moustache.

"No matter what, tell them they look good."

All money raised for the campaign goes towards helping men in New Zealand with either prostate or testicular cancer or who are struggling with their mental health.

To get involved or donate visit https://nz.movember.com/