It is that time of year where the shavers are packed away and the whiskers are left to shine.

During November, many Whanganui men will not only attempt to grow a moustache but also grow awareness for men's health as part of the annual Movember campaign.

One of them is Ivan Howe, bar and event manager at Whanganui Greyhound Racing Club.

Having participated in the campaign when living in Australia where it began 15 years ago, Howe is giving it another go.

He said it is an important cause to raise awareness for men's mental health, suicide prevention, prostate and

