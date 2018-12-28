

Tauranga teacher Ed Weston was not expected to live past Christmas.

The Mantle Cell Lymphoma, which he was diagnosed with at the beginning of this year, was supposed to have got the better of him - but it hasn't, not yet.

Weston, 70, believes a non-funded cancer drug Ibrutinib (Imbruvica) is what has prolonged his life after chemotherapy treatment didn't work - a drug that costs him $90,000 a year, $7500 a month, $1875 a week, $267 a day.

He hopes the Government will consider funding the drug so he and others with the terminal disease can be with their families a little longer.

Up until May 18, Weston was teaching English at Otumoetai College. Reluctantly, Weston had to retire from his role of 24 years for medical reasons.

It was the end of 2017 when things started to change.

Weston began to feel fatigued and was diagnosed with blood disorder hemolytic anaemia.

"I couldn't walk for more than 100 metres without being exhausted. I wanted to sleep a lot of the time."

A bone marrow test in late January confirmed he had Mantle Cell Lymphoma - a non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, attacking the white blood cells in Weston's spleen.

His options were to continue chemotherapy, have radiation therapy, or undergo surgery to remove his spleen.

Weston chose chemotherapy, but about six months ago he was told the treatments weren't working.

Eventually, Weston was told he would not live beyond Christmas.

"When the doctor told us that I just cried. I just couldn't believe it."

On November 9, Weston started taking Ibrutinib and since then, things have started looking up.

"My quality of life has improved," Weston said. "I don't have exhaustion any more. I call it a haunting exhaustion because it is always there."

Weston said he has found his love for classical music again and is now able to read more than a paragraph at a time.

"I am feeling like I am superman," he said.

"I have a lot more energy now ... the new medication has changed my life in terms of what it was like at the beginning of the year without a doubt."

Weston has already paid $30,000 out of his own pocket, while close friend and colleague Claire Lander set up a Givealittle page - the page had now raised more than $30,000.

The money will help Weston cover the cost of his medication for another year, thanks to the generosity of his friends and colleagues through the Givealittle page. He hoped the Government would consider funding the drug so others could have a chance of a prolonged life as he did.

"I think the Government needs to step up. They need to deal with cancer because it is pandemic," he said.

"It's not right. We don't need to have a battle like this to get healthcare."

In the lead-up to his appointment at Tauranga Hospital on December 31 after the first stage of treatment, Weston said he had been climbing a metaphoric mountain with his close friend Claire.

"When we started the climb, I think both Claire and I assumed the summit was conquering the mountain," he said.

"But actually conquering the mountain is getting back to base camp, that is where we are hoping to go from the 31st of December, when we hear that it's really working."

The Tauranga teacher of 24 years says he now has his own teacher - his cancer.

"Sometimes we get teachers that we don't like and don't want and they can be harsh and demanding," he said.

"Mantle Cell Lymphoma is harsh and demanding. It is ultimately going to take my life because it is not curable.

"But it has taught me that life is a gift and I have to live it and I only have this moment. This is my moment, this is it. It is the greatest lesson and it is the greatest teacher I have ever had."

Weston thanked the hospital staff and Otumoetai College for their support, understanding and care throughout the year.

Bay of Plenty District Health Board acting chief executive Pete Chandler said Weston was treated with two combinations of chemotherapy, which he did not respond to, and was consequently started on Ibrutinib in November 2018.

Chandler said it was too early to comment on Weston's clinical response to the drug, however, he acknowledged the patient was the best person to comment on how he was feeling at this stage of his treatment.

"Like all medications, individuals will respond differently. Decisions on continuing treatment are based on how well the individual patient responds to the treatment."

Chandler said the plan was for Weston to continue with his treatment with monthly appointments pending his response to the drug.

Pharmac director of operations Lisa Williams said Pharmac had received three funding applications for Ibrutinib (Imbruvica).

However, a definitive timeframe for if or when the drug would be funded could not be provided.

"We have a fixed budget, which means we have to make careful and considered decisions about which medicines will deliver the best health outcomes for New Zealanders."

What is Imbruvica?

• Imbruvica is an anticancer medicine that contains the active substance ibrutinib.

Imbruvica is used to treat the following blood cancers in adults:

• Mantle Cell Lymphoma (MCL), a type of cancer affecting the lymph nodes;

• Chronic Lymphocytic Leukaemia (CLL), including Small Lymphocytic Lymphoma (SLL), a type of cancer affecting a type of white blood cell called lymphocytes that also involve the lymph nodes.

• Waldenström's macroglobulinemia (WM), a very rare cancer affecting the lymphocytes

How does Imbruvica work?

Imbruvica works by blocking a protein in the body that helps cancer cells live and grow. This protein is called Bruton's tyrosine kinase. By blocking this protein, Imbruvica may help kill and reduce the number of cancer cells and may also slow the spread of the cancer.

Ask your doctor or healthcare professional if you have any questions about why Imbruvica has been prescribed for you. This medicine is available only with a doctor's prescription.

Source: Ministry of Health