Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Logging off: Is working from home leading to burnout?

4 minutes to read
It is still unclear what the long-term effect of hybrid working will be on productivity, employee well-being and the dynamics of collaboration between colleagues. Photo / 123RF

It is still unclear what the long-term effect of hybrid working will be on productivity, employee well-being and the dynamics of collaboration between colleagues. Photo / 123RF

By Peter Griffin

Laws to prevent burnout may prove too rigid for those relishing the flexibility of working from home. By Peter Griffin.

A new "right to disconnect" law went into effect this month, covering 65,000 Belgian civil

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.