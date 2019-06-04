River City Boxing Club Wanganui has produced two more potential New Zealand Golden Gloves champions after success at the North Island event at the Great Lakes Events Centre in Taupō over the weekend.

The club sent nine fighters to the competition and came away with two wins and three runners-up with the other contenders performing creditably against stiff opposition.

Trinity Albert came away with a win in the Cadet 70kg weight division, while young Cyrpezz Manukau-Atkins took all three rounds to dispatch his tough rival in the Cadet 38kg grade. Both these fighters will now head to the North Island versus South Island Golden Gloves competition in Rotorua in 10 days where New Zealand Golden Glove champions will be decided.

If there is no South Island Golden Gloves champion in their weight divisions, the New Zealand will go to the Whanganui fighters.

The River City fighters have head coach Eddie Tofa, Rob Cook and Kylie Albert in their corners.

"The (North Island) Golden Gloves 2019 is done and what an awesome weekend it has been," Tofa said.

"Well done to each of our boxers, you all represented Whanganui well and all of the hard work throughout the year paid off."

Tofa also praised his fellow coaches.

"Well done to the coaches, the effort that you guys put in doesn't go unnoticed."

Former New Zealand Golden Gloves champion Egelani Taito won his first fight in Taupō, but lost the second which meant he didn't make finals but it was two awesome fights.

"He fought in Elite Open as a light heavyweight and his first fight he beat last year's Golden Glove champ, but his second fight he lost to a New Zealand champion," Tofa said.

Maddie Buckeridge fought a great fight against a tough opponent and unfortunately didn't get the win. She finished runner up in junior female 70kg division, while 10-year-old Isabella Parkes, weighing in at 32.5kg, finished runner-up in the Mini-Cadet 34kg class after a close battle.

Whiti Hina and Majre Apiata-Cook both fought well against two tough opponents, but lost as did Heinrich Burgstaller.

Last to fight was Zak Turner, who produced a good performance against a very tough opponent and unfortunately lost. He finished runner-up in the junior Male 63kg weight division.

Tofa said he was proud of his fighters who each gave their all and thanked Wanganui Toyota for providing transport to the event in Taupō.