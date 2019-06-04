River City Boxing Club Wanganui has produced two more potential New Zealand Golden Gloves champions after success at the North Island event at the Great Lakes Events Centre in Taupō over the weekend.

The club sent nine fighters to the competition and came away with two wins and three runners-up with the other contenders performing creditably against stiff opposition.

Trinity Albert came away with a win in the Cadet 70kg weight division, while young Cyrpezz Manukau-Atkins took all three rounds to dispatch his tough rival in the Cadet 38kg grade. Both these fighters will now head to the North Island

