The men and women's finals of the Ryman Healthcare Wanganui Open Triples bowls championship will be a play-off between the giants and giant killers.

On rain-swept greens over the weekend the Peter Belliss (s), John Belliss, Brendon Kenny trio from the Aramoho club sailed passed Lindsay Bourne (s), Gene Ridgway, Craig Bourne from Durie Hill 21-10 in the semifinal to meet Clint Park (s), Ray Park and Michael O'Leary from Wanganui in the final.

The Clint Park-skipped crew narrowly edged out Wanganui club mates Ray Savage (s), Steven Goater and Anthony Hanna 17-14 to make the final.

Both teams in the finals feature legends of the game with former world champion Belliss on one side and Ray Park, the man to win the most Wanganui centre titles of any player, on the other.

In the women's section giant killers Heather Johnson (s), Janet Harden and Beti Broome from Gonville-Castlecliff upset Wanganui East trio Robin Evans (s), Diane Martin, Thelma Ward 20-13 in their semi-final and earn the right to play Diane Stewart (s), Loralie Hawkes and Ann Kendrick from Aramoho in the final.

Stewart's crew smashed composite trio Maxine Rowatt, Ruth White and Janice Pine 21-5 to win their place in the final.

Finals play is set down for March 14-15 on the St Johns Club greens where both the men and women's Ryman Healthcare Open Pairs finals will also be played.

Durie Hill duo Bruce Winterburn and Shane Broderson will defend their 2019 title, while Dianne Patterson and Leslie Bourke from the Wanganui Bowling Club who will face off against Terrace End duo Honey Giblett and Lynlea Rogers in the women's division.