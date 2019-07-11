

"Back yourselves and trust your instincts."

That is former Black Caps bowler Chris Pringle's advice for the New Zealand cricket team heading into the 2019 Cricket World Cup final in Manchester, England.

Watching from Tauranga, Pringle stayed up late on Wednesday night to witness the Black Caps' phenomenal victory against India.

"It is a big historic moment," he said. "But we've got to remember this was the eighth semifinal for us, we are not in unfamiliar territory."

The former NZ cricketer hoped the Black Caps would be able to keep their cool heading into the final.

"While we go into this final as the underdogs, if we can maintain that we will do very well."

Pringle commended Black Caps captain Kane Williamson and Ross Taylor for the way they handled themselves at the shaky beginnings of the semifinal match.

"There were telltale signs at the beginning. You got the feeling Williamson and Taylor knew there were demons on the pitch," he said.

"They were taking their time and it suggested it was going to get harder and harder. They deserve so much credit for that."

But Pringle said the real highlight was the bowling of Trent Boult and Matt Henry at the start of the innings when the semifinal resumed after day one's rain at 211-5.

"That was gold really. That was so important for the overall result."

With 64 one-day internationals and 14 tests in the early 1990s under his belt, Pringle said as a spectator he had a strong feel for the game.

"The most exciting this is it can change from time to time. There are so many twists and turns."

Speaking to the criticism the NZ team received by their fans before the semifinal resumed, Pringle said the boys deserved some credit.

"It is a short-minded approach by spectators who want the ultimate prize," he said.

"We should be very proud. You can clearly see they are focused, they have a game plan and they are sticking to it."

Heading into the World Cup final, Pringle said he would be backing the boys all the way.

"You've got to say we have got to win, don't you? As much as we are the underdogs," he said.

"We have got the build, the base is covered. But if we are going to be really successful and continuously make finals we need to turn that underdog mentality to a 'We are going to eat you alive' mentality."

Pringle said the Black Caps were "paramount" for aspiring cricketers like his son Tim Pringle, who was in Australia representing New Zealand in the under-19 team during four one-day matches.

"When you talk about cricket, netball and rugby, we can easily identify a number of role models."