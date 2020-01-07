"A giant island with one big family."

That's how Australian pop sensation Toni Watson, professionally known as Tones and I, described her impression of New Zealand to an intimate all-ages crowd at Mount Maunganui's Trustpower Arena on Sunday.

The show, which was the singer's first-ever headline show in New Zealand, was brought to Tauranga by Tauranga-based international music promoters, Pato Entertainment and Audiology as well as ZM radio.

Only a few days earlier Tones had performed in the Mount at New Zealand's biggest ever festival, Bay Dreams, which was her first-ever overseas festival.

Her Sunday evening gig was attended by many families and young children as well as older fans.

Tones and I playing to the all ages crowd in Mount Maunganui on Sunday night. Photo/ Jack Neale

Tones spoke directly to the fans, expressing her appreciation for New Zealand fans and the country by saying that she felt "so welcome here".

The New Zealand performances follow a record-breaking year for the young singer/songwriter, whose hit Dance Monkey propelled her into stardom, topping the charts in 25 countries and enjoying a record 16 weeks at number one in Australia.

The song reached No 1 in the global streaming chart in no time and Tones has more than 70 million streams per month.

When Tones and I arrived on stage, the audience was wowed by her vocal abilities. She also showed off her piano skills and impressive looping abilities throughout her set.

The atmosphere that Tones created with her music couldn't have been better for the all-ages crowd.

With the mosh pit filled with both children/preteens and parents, the atmosphere was appropriate for everyone to have an enjoyable experience.

Also fresh off the Bay Dreams set, Kiwi artist, Theia, opened the night with her unique music and edgy energy set up the audience perfectly for Tones and I's performance.

Audiences will be excitedly anticipating Tones and I's new music, and her soon to be announced upcoming New Zealand tour. Hinted at on Pato Entertainment's Instagram account, it will also be promoted by Pato Entertainment.

While many people know Dance Monkey, I think she is an extremely underrated artist, with great potential.

And if she is able to put on a concert like she did in Tauranga for her current fanbase, imagine what she can do in the future.

She's one to keep an eye on - it is only just the beginning.

Those at Sunday's concert were lucky to be among the first in the city to see a future superstar.