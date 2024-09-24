Langdale’s General Store operated in Te Puke from 1898 to Frederick Langdale’s untimely death in September 1900.

Frederick Langdale was a native of Yorkshire and came to New Zealand as a young man in 1842 and lived in Ōpōtiki.

He then went to Tonga where he was a successful businessman.

He returned to New Zealand in 1893 and took up 1100 acres of land at Pongakawa, where his wife and five children lived.

He opened his business in Te Puke while also running his farm, but died (probably of a heart attack) at his place of business in September 1900.

