Councillor Andy Wichers is the Te Puke-Maketū ward representative on a subcommittee that will look at Facilities in the Community Fund applications.

Groups in the Western Bay that manage community facilities are being invited to apply for funding for upgrades and improvements.

Western Bay of Plenty District Council’s Facilities in the Community Fund is open for applications until May 21.

The $100,000 contestable fund is available every two years, to community-managed facilities that are used by the public but aren’t on public land, including facilities run by sports clubs, schools and volunteer organisations.

To be eligible, a project must have a minimum total value of $10,000, be in response to significant growth and cannot replace or duplicate a recreational facility in the same area.

“Community groups often find themselves stretched thin, trying to meet the evolving needs of their users and the growing demands of the community. This is even more challenging in the current economic environment,” district council senior recreational planner Jason Crummer said.

“The Facilities in the Community Fund provides support to help these groups improve shared spaces for the benefit of communities throughout the district, and is part of our commitment towards empowering communities.”

The last funding round, in 2022, went towards repairing the roof on the Katikati Agricultural and Pastoral building, maintenance work including wheelchair access at the Katikati Community Centre, a study to scope out the Whakamarama Mountain Bike trail, a weatherproof cover for Ōtamarākau School’s astro courts, and an electric barbecue at Te Puna Quarry Park.

This year’s successful candidates will be selected by a subcommittee of councillors Don Thwaites, Anne Henry and Andy Wichers, each representing one of the Western Bay’s three wards. The panel will consider each application according to a set of criteria to ensure fair and objective results.

To find out more and to apply for funding, go to: www.westernbay.govt.nz/community/grants-and-funding/facilities-in-the-community-fund



