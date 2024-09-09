Advertisement
Western Bay’s CCTV fund now open for applications

Te Puke Times
2 mins to read
To be considered, cameras must be for shared spaces.

Is an extra pair of “eyes” needed in your neighbourhood to make it safer?

Applications are now open for Western Bay of Plenty District Council’s CCTV Fund, with $50,000 available.

The fund is designed to prevent crime and deter antisocial behaviour by adding to the growing network of CCTV (closed-circuit television) cameras around the rohe.

Over the past three years, the fund has supported the installation of 21 new cameras throughout the Western Bay.

All applications are considered by a panel, including councillors, council operations manager Kerrie Little and a police representative.

To be considered, the cameras must be for shared spaces. Private properties are not eligible.

“If you know of a space in your neighbourhood that would benefit from a CCTV camera, please put an application in - even if you have applied in the past and been unsuccessful,” says Kerrie.

“Community insights are really valuable in identifying where an added layer of security is needed.”

See westernbay.govt.nz/cctvfund for application forms and more information. Applications close at 5pm on October 4.

Completed forms can either be emailed to info@westernbay.govt.nz (subject “2024 CCTV Fund”) or dropped off at one of our library and service centres at Waihī Beach, Katikati, Ōmokoroa, Barkes Corner or Te Puke.

The CCTV Fund was an outcome of the council’s Long Term Plan 2021-2031, with the district’s five community boards showing strong support for this initiative.

Due to demand, the $50,000 annual fund was extended for another three years in the Long Term Plan 2024-34.

