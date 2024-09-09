Western Bay’s CCTV fund now open for applications

To be considered, cameras must be for shared spaces.

Is an extra pair of “eyes” needed in your neighbourhood to make it safer?

Applications are now open for Western Bay of Plenty District Council’s CCTV Fund, with $50,000 available.

The fund is designed to prevent crime and deter antisocial behaviour by adding to the growing network of CCTV (closed-circuit television) cameras around the rohe.

Over the past three years, the fund has supported the installation of 21 new cameras throughout the Western Bay.

All applications are considered by a panel, including councillors, council operations manager Kerrie Little and a police representative.