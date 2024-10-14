Western Bay local cricket gets under way with T20 comp

The Western Bay cricket competition got under way at the weekend.

Greerton sixth change bowler Scott Drabble will long remember the opening day of the 2024-25 Western Bay of Plenty Cricket season, after he took a hat-trick in his side’s encounter with Baaj Sports 2 in the Classic Builders Division 1&2 T20 competition.

Baaj Sports won the toss and elected to bat and, with 157 runs on the board, looked on track for a big total. Drabble stopped the Baaj Sports charge dead when he took three successive wickets with the third, fourth and fifth balls of the 18th over. Mani Panjetta top scored with 69 runs.

Greerton faced a target of 159, but were made to struggle for runs by the Baaj bowling attack, and were restricted to 113 for the loss of eight wickets.

Few players have the longevity in competitive cricket as Scott Drabble. Many of his current teammates weren’t born when he made his Greerton senior cricket debut 33 seasons ago. The three successive ball feat is his first in a long and illustrious time at Greerton.

The Baaj Sports first XI, who were the Division One front-runners last season in winning the Division One title and the Don Warner Challenge Trophy, laid down the gauntlet to the other contenders on Saturday.