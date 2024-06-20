It's time to renew your dog registration. Photo / Guy Rencher

Dog registration fees are now due in the Western Bay, with the colour of tags switching over from yellow to blue for the 2024/25 year.

There are increases in three categories with a rise of $10 for domestic dogs that are desexed, to $90 and of $20 for those that have not been desexed to $120 with the fee for stock working dogs going up by $12 to $72.

“Dog registration fees go towards essential services that ensure the safety and well-being of both dogs and people in our community,” says the Western Bay of Plenty District Council’s animal services team leader Peter Hrstich.

“We have lots of wonderful dog owners in the district and are committed to ensuring we provide them with the best possible service.

“Unfortunately council, like many businesses, has experienced increased costs to deliver our service and we are having to pass on some of those costs to dog owners in order to continue to provide the same level of service.”

Dog registration fees support educational programmes that teach children, businesses and other groups how to stay safe around dogs and help the council respond to complaints, such as roaming, barking and aggressive dogs.

The funds collected also contribute towards the council’s dog shelters in Te Puke and Katikati, ensuring dogs are kept safe and healthy until they are either reunited with their owners or find a new home.

They also help fund fun community events like the Wander Dogs walking series and Doggy Day Out, where dog owners and their dogs can get together and celebrate responsible dog ownership.

“We appreciate the ongoing support from our community in ensuring that our four-legged friends are well cared for and that our public spaces remain safe and enjoyable for everyone,” says Peter.

“By registering your dog, you are contributing to a range of valuable services that benefit the district as a whole.”

All dogs are required to be registered before they are three months of age, and each dog must be registered at the address where they spend most of their time.

If you are a new dog owner, or haven’t registered with Western Bay before, you can create an account online.

Further information on fees and how they apply to different dogs (de-sexed, unneutered, dangerous, working and assistance dogs etc) is available on the council’s website.

Dog owners can register their pets either online, or in person, at Western Bay of Plenty District Council’s Barkes Corner office or at one of its library and service centres.

And for the first time, old dog tags can be recycled - just drop them into one of the service centres and the council will send them to a company in Auckland where they will be repurposed into new products.



