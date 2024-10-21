Hawkes 1 and Pāpāmoa were inseparable after 20 overs each.

A dramatic tie in the Classic Builders Division 1 and 2 T20 Championship, between Hawks 1 and Pāpāmoa, wrote the script for Saturday’s Western Bay of Plenty Cricket senior encounters.

Hawks batted first and courtesy of an unbeaten half-century by Kuljit Singh posted 101 for the loss of nine wickets. Asa Banbury was the best of the Pāpāmoa bowlers in taking three wickets for just 13 runs.

The Pāpāmoa reply also ended on 101 runs, with four wickets in hand. Pāpāmoa opener Hasith Gamage got his side away to a good start with 27 while Razib Dutta anchored the reply with 39 at a little better than a run a ball.

Hawks batted first in the T20 super over and posted 11 runs for the loss of one wicket. Pāpāmoa required a four of the last ball for victory, but ran two to lose what was an absolute nail-biter.

The Cadets’ third team cruised to the easiest win on the second day of the new season when they defeated Te Puke by nine wickets. Te Puke were restricted to 75/8 with Brydon Rhodes the best with 33 runs. Felix Payne led the way for the Mount Maunganui win, with 31 not out.