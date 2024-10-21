Another game that went down to the wire was the morning round of play between Baaj Sports 1 and Tauranga Boys’ College. The Baaj first XI reached 132 for the loss of nine wickets. Varinder Sandhu top scored with the game’s best score of 30. Tauranga Boys’ College were on the cusp of an upset but were bowled out for 129 with one ball to spare.
The biggest rivalry in Western Bay of Plenty Cricket 40-over cricket wrote another chapter at the weekend when Grasshoppers and Albion met in Classic Builders Division Three action at Mitchell Park. The two sides date back to the other side of the mid-1980s and the pair always put bragging rights on the line when they meet.
Grasshoppers batted first and were bowled out for 95. Craig Williamson top scored with 35 runs with Matt Summerville grabbing a four-wicket bag. Albion had to dig deep and got home with four wickets to spare.
Greerton laid down the gauntlet to the other Classic Builders Division Four Championship contenders when they posted 271 at a cost of just five wickets. Carter and Daniel Fitzgerald and Will Spargo all belted half-centuries against Bay Blasters Blue. Bay Blasters ended up 77 runs short of their target to show that Greerton look like genuine championship contenders.
RESULTS
Classic Builders Division 1&2 T20 — Round Three
Baaj Sports 1 132/9 (Varinder Sandhu 30) defeated Tauranga Boys’ College 129
Baaj Sports 2 141 (Jasdeep Sandhu 48; Asa Banbury 3/27) defeated Pāpāmoa 119/8 (Xavier Lee 41; Ravinder Singh 3/11)
Cadets 125/7 (Jack Veale 47) defeated Sher E Punjab 117/9 (Daniel Anderton 3/14, Prajol Karki 3/16)
Greerton 146/5 (Ben Lind 50) defeated Cadets 2nd XI 136/9 (Sam Owen 50no)
United Indians 1 184/5 (Aman Mahal 57) defeated Hawks 1 137/8 (Amrit Sandhu 32)
Katikati 95/9 (Josh Allen 3/12, Oliver Norwood 3/16) defeated Mount Maunganui 2nd XI 86/8 (Fraser Tustin 30)
Te Puke 75/8 (Brydon Rhodes 33; Louis Robinson 3/13) lost to Mount Maunganui 3rd XI 81/1 (Felix Payne 31no)
Hawks2 v United Indians2 — no result posted
Round Four
Baaj Sports 1 180/6 (Yogesh Yogi 61, Gurinder Singh 48) defeated United Indians 2 168/8 (Gurpreet Singh 51; Yogesh Yogi 3/31)
Baaj Sports 2 95 (Karan Karan 3/14, Mandeep Singh 3/20) lost to United Indians 1 99/3
Mount Maunganui 2nd XI 126/5 (Finn van der Beek 40) lost to Cadets 3rd XI 130/3 (Jack Veale 33no)
Greerton 126/5 (Kushwaran Joshi 52no, David Street 41) defeated Te Puke 110 (Scott Drabble 3/12, James Stratton 3/13)
Hawks 101/9 (Kuljit Singh 52no; Asa Banbury 3/13) tied with Pāpāmoa 101/6 (Razib Dutta 39no) — Hawks won the Super Over
Sher E Punjab 95 (Karandeep Singh 50; Ben Warren 3/14, Braden Brewer 3/20) lost to Katikati 96/4
Cadets 2nd XI 90/4 (Harrison Miles 34) defeated Mount Maunganui 3rd XI 74/5 (Louis Robinson 33)
Hawks 2 v Tauranga Boys’ College — no result posted
Classic Builders Division Three Championship (40-overs)
Grasshoppers 95 (Craig Williamson 35, Matt Summerville 4/20, Rob Ermens 3/13) lost to Albion 99/6 (David Fergusson 3/14)
Baaj Sports 3 246/8 (Vishal Garg 59, German Bullar 39) defeated Bay Blasters Black 164 (Harsh Badham 43, Derin Davis 33, Gurwinder Singh 3/17)
Pāpāmoa 3rd XI 197/7 (Tony Young 39no, Renato Di Emidio 33) defeated TBC 3rd XI White 157 (Angelo Giacon 38, Jesse O’Hara 3/36, Renato Di Emidio 3/26)
Mount 4th XI 131 all out (Mark Livingstone 54no, Nate Handley 4/16) lost to TBC 3rd XI Blue 132/8
United Indians 3rd XI the bye
Classic Builders Division Four Championship (40 Overs)
Cadets 5th XI 136 (Grant Manners 52, Sandeep Virk 5/25, Piara Brar 3/10) lost to Baaj Sports4 137/6 (Nitish Kumar 37, Benjamin Fernandez 3/48)
Katikati Singh XI 106 (Karan Sood 40) lost to Katikati Seeka XI 109/9 Munish Singh 3/16, Karan Sood 3/19)
Greerton 271/5 (Carter Fitzgerald 73, Daniel Fitzgerald 61, Will Spargo 53no) defeated Bay Blasters Blue 195/7 (Jobin Jose 54no, Kieran Wonnocott 4/32) by 76 runs
Cadets 4th XI 166 (Archie Montgomerie 4/33) defeated TBC 4th XI 126/8 (Archie Montgomerie 57no, Shanan Miles 3/14)
Pāpāmoa 4th XI 162/8 (Eli Banbury 39, Shyarn Chaudhary 4/28) defeated Danphe CC 129 (Madan Sapkota 41, Levi O’Hara 3/23)