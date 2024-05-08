New murals grace walls of Te Puke schools

Te Puke Intermediate School's mural.

Te Puke is witnessing a colourful transformation thanks to Creative Te Puke’s School Mural Programme.

Roughly every four years, the school murals that brighten various walls in the town centre are replaced by new ones.

Nine out of 13 new school murals have already been completed and are now displayed in the town. Each one bears the powerful message of “titiro whakamuri, ka haere whakamua” - look back to see the future.

These striking murals serve as more than just artistic decorations: they are visual narratives that encapsulate the essence of the town’s history, celebrating its past while inspiring hope for the future.

Fairhaven School's mural.

Titiro whakamuri, ka haere whakamua reflects the profound understanding that past experiences shape present realities and provide a guide to future endeavors.

Creative Te Puke chairwoman Lisa Stowell says the murals, created by talented students from local schools, depict pivotal moments in Te Puke’s history, honouring the contributions of past generations and acknowledging the diverse cultural tapestry that defines the town.

“From scenes of early settlers forging connections with indigenous Māori communities to snapshots of modern-day resilience and innovation, each mural encapsulates the spirit of unity and progress that defines Te Puke.

“Behind the vibrant hues and intricate brushstrokes lies a collaborative effort fueled by community support.”

The paint for the murals has been sponsored by Resene Paints, allowing artists to bring their visions to life with premium-quality materials.

Pongakawa School's mural.

Additionally, the boards used as canvases were purchased with a grant from Western Bay Creative Communities, underscoring the importance of fostering creativity and cultural expression within the region.

“As these murals grace the walls of Te Puke, they serve as more than just artistic expressions - they become catalysts for dialogue, reflection and connection.

“Residents and visitors alike are invited to pause, admire and contemplate the stories woven into each brushstroke, finding solace in the shared heritage that unites them.”

The completion of nine of the murals marks a significant milestone for the Creative Te Puke School Mural Programme.

“But the journey is far from over. With each new mural, the programme continues to enrich the cultural landscape of Te Puke, inspiring generations to come to embrace their roots while reaching for the stars.”

Lisa says as Te Puke continues to evolve and grow, these murals will stand as enduring symbols of resilience, creativity and community spirit, testaments to the timeless adage: look back to see the future.