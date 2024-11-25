(From left): Some of those who took part in the karakia blessing of new houses at 107 Boucher Avenue – Reinn Duxfield (Archispace), Kahi Hanara (Ngāti Whakaue ki Maketu), Tim Haldezos (Archispace), Minita Paruhiterangi O’Callaghan (Waitaha, Tapuika), Annie Ross (Kāinga Ora), Tatai Takuira-Mita (Fairhaven School).

(From left): Some of those who took part in the karakia blessing of new houses at 107 Boucher Avenue – Reinn Duxfield (Archispace), Kahi Hanara (Ngāti Whakaue ki Maketu), Tim Haldezos (Archispace), Minita Paruhiterangi O’Callaghan (Waitaha, Tapuika), Annie Ross (Kāinga Ora), Tatai Takuira-Mita (Fairhaven School).

Thirteen social housing homes in Te Puke for Kāinga Ora have been completed this month.

The two and three-bedroom houses are at 107 Boucher Ave (five houses), 6 Princess St (four houses) and 5 Gisborne Rd (four houses).

Whānau moving in are coming from emergency housing and other forms of temporary accommodation, including fast-tracked families with children.

Karakia blessings were carried out by Minita Paruhiterangi O’Callaghan (Waitaha, Tapuika) last week, with open homes also held for neighbours and others in the community to have to opportunity to view the Princess St and Boucher Ave houses before people move in.