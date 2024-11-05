Advertisement
Home / Bay of Plenty Times / Te Puke Times

The Ladykillers opens at Litt Park Theatre: Te Puke’s latest show

By Michelle Cliff
Te Puke Times·
3 mins to read
The cast of Te Puke Repertory’s latest production - The Ladykillers.

The Puke Repertory Socitety’s latest show, The Ladykillers by Graham Linehan, will be opening at the Litt Park Theatre on November 19.

A few favourite lines and thoughts from the cast and crew.

Vince Shaw: Professor Marcus

Favourite line: “Close your eye, gentlemen, and imagine …

“This would have to be one of the most interesting and challenging plays I have been involved in, with many twists and turns in the plot. It has been quite a mission to put together all the various components, but it has of course been a pleasure to work with all the cast, crew, and our esteemed director. Michelle gives plenty of guidance, while also allowing us to explore and develop the subtleties of each character so we can bring them to life for you on the stage.”

Stacey Wylie: Stage manager

Favourite line: “A very brave man with all the appearance of an appalling idiot and coward.”

“It always amazed me the talent that a small community like ours has. This show has it all and is certainly one not to be missed.”

Jack Brawn: Harry Robinson

Favourite line: “Willies … they give you the Willies. I do apologise, I never actually thought that would work.”

“I’ve thoroughly enjoyed working with the cast and crew, old and new. I have always had a smile on my face right from the word go and I’m finding it very difficult to get rid of that smile when the scene calls for it.”

Brenda Cooke: Mrs Jane Tromleyton

Favourite line “He’s not a policeman – how sweet”.

“Having a small part doesn’t stop me from enjoying this play immensely, it’s a very funny script.”

Gordon Cliff: Lighting

Favourite line: “You see, what you didn’t realise … it that you’re dealing with a very, very clever man.”

“The camaraderie and respect the cast and crew have for each other is wonderful as we work together to create an amazing show.”

Zach Wylie: Corporal Courtney

Favourite Line: “It’s a swarm of old ladies!”

“I’m still trying not to laugh at the jokes, despite hearing them 1000 times. It’s a great crew to be working with, and I can’t wait for the Te Puke community to see the brilliant show that Michelle has worked on.”

Joelene Morris: Production manager

Favourite line: “He’s a dreadful old moaning Minnie.”

Leigh Morris: Sound

Favourite line: “What do I do?”

Bernard Holmes: Constable MacDonald

“There’s no money in it.”

Jolyon Ludbrook: Louis Harvey

Favourite line: “I’m a member of a loose society of elderly women.”

Elizabeth Rose: Mrs Wilberforce

Favourite line: “I had to subdue him with my umbrella.”

Tickets at www.eventspronto.co.nz/tprs


