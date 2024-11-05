Stacey Wylie: Stage manager

Favourite line: “A very brave man with all the appearance of an appalling idiot and coward.”

“It always amazed me the talent that a small community like ours has. This show has it all and is certainly one not to be missed.”

Jack Brawn: Harry Robinson

Favourite line: “Willies … they give you the Willies. I do apologise, I never actually thought that would work.”

“I’ve thoroughly enjoyed working with the cast and crew, old and new. I have always had a smile on my face right from the word go and I’m finding it very difficult to get rid of that smile when the scene calls for it.”

Brenda Cooke: Mrs Jane Tromleyton

Favourite line “He’s not a policeman – how sweet”.

“Having a small part doesn’t stop me from enjoying this play immensely, it’s a very funny script.”

Gordon Cliff: Lighting

Favourite line: “You see, what you didn’t realise … it that you’re dealing with a very, very clever man.”

“The camaraderie and respect the cast and crew have for each other is wonderful as we work together to create an amazing show.”

Zach Wylie: Corporal Courtney

Favourite Line: “It’s a swarm of old ladies!”

“I’m still trying not to laugh at the jokes, despite hearing them 1000 times. It’s a great crew to be working with, and I can’t wait for the Te Puke community to see the brilliant show that Michelle has worked on.”

Joelene Morris: Production manager

Favourite line: “He’s a dreadful old moaning Minnie.”

Leigh Morris: Sound

Favourite line: “What do I do?”

Bernard Holmes: Constable MacDonald

“There’s no money in it.”

Jolyon Ludbrook: Louis Harvey

Favourite line: “I’m a member of a loose society of elderly women.”

Elizabeth Rose: Mrs Wilberforce

Favourite line: “I had to subdue him with my umbrella.”

Tickets at www.eventspronto.co.nz/tprs



