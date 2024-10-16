The Hub Te Puke, a vital local service providing food and social support, feels the strain as more families, elderly, and vulnerable individuals turn to them for assistance.

While The Hub remains committed to helping those in need, increasing demand and rising operational costs stretch resources thin.

Recent surveys by the New Zealand Food Network (NZFN) reveal a dramatic rise in food insecurity (ie confidence in being able to keep our families adequately fed) across the country, with a 165% increase in people needing food support since the 2020 pandemic began.

Many foodbanks, including The Hub Te Puke, are seeing higher numbers of families struggling to put food on the table.

Despite the growing need, the funding to sustain these services has not kept pace.

For food hubs like The Hub Te Puke, funding is critical, not only to meet the current level of demand, but to ensure they can continue to support the community in the long term.

While The Hub has managed to provide essential services under challenging circumstances, it is becoming clear that more financial backing is needed to continue at this pace.

Local and national funding streams are crucial to keep shelves stocked and services available.

The growing need in Te Puke reflects broader national trends, where many food hubs report a significant rise in first-time recipients.

As more individuals and families struggle to make ends meet, foodbanks are increasingly vital to survival.

The BBM (Butterbean Motivation) foodbank closure in South Auckland reminds us that more than goodwill is needed to keep services operational.

Now more than ever, The Hub requires increased local and national backing to sustain its operations and provide critical support to the people of Te Puke.

There’s a shortfall in our current budget and we have big plans to stay present, ensuring Te Puke remains a place where everyone can thrive.

■ Scott Nicholson is The Hub Te Puke’s general manager



