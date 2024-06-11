Te Ranga School possum and pest hunt returns

Conservation was a major focus of the Pig and Pest Hunt at Te Ranga School.

After a five-year hiatus, the Te Ranga School Possum and Pest Hunt made a sensational comeback at the weekend.

Principal Aimee Kennedy says the 2024 event was bigger and better than ever with a renewed focus on conservation of the native bush.

The Killer Hill Run made a popular return.

“This year’s event saw the removal of over 1200 possums and more than 300 wallabies alongside other pests from the area, significantly contributing to the preservation of local flora and fauna,” she says.

The day was packed with excitement, featuring the highly anticipated hunt weigh-in, a variety of gala games, Toss the Poss, the Killer Hill Run, informative conservation stalls and an array of food.

Pony rides offered an opportunity to get away from the crowds.

“The event was not only a conservation triumph but also a major fundraising success for the school. Community spirit was high, and the initiative has set a new standard for future hunts.”