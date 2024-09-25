A $3.2 million upgrade of No 1 Rd will begin next week.

Significant disruption is being predicted as construction work on No 1 Rd starts next week.

The work is intended to make the road safer and more suitable for the high volumes of traffic that use it.

Parts of the road are too narrow for the number and types of vehicles that now travel along it and sections of the road have reached the end of their life, causing problems for heavy vehicles using it to access horticultural businesses.

The condition of the road has been the subject of residents’ concerns for many years.

Western Bay of Plenty District Council’s Projects and Monitoring Committee last year agreed to spend $3.2 million over two years improving the road, including fixing and widening two middle sections of the road.