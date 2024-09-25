Advertisement
Te Puke’s No 1 Rd to undergo $3.2m upgrade for safer, wider access

A $3.2 million upgrade of No 1 Rd will begin next week.
Significant disruption is being predicted as construction work on No 1 Rd starts next week.

The work is intended to make the road safer and more suitable for the high volumes of traffic that use it.

Parts of the road are too narrow for the number and types of vehicles that now travel along it and sections of the road have reached the end of their life, causing problems for heavy vehicles using it to access horticultural businesses.

The condition of the road has been the subject of residents’ concerns for many years.

Western Bay of Plenty District Council’s Projects and Monitoring Committee last year agreed to spend $3.2 million over two years improving the road, including fixing and widening two middle sections of the road.

“We know how important this road is for residents, businesses and the whole Te Puke community, and we are excited to be getting this work under way,” says Calum McLean, the council’s transportation director.

“No 1 Rd has not kept pace with the surrounding growth and we appreciate people’s patience as we carry out this essential work to make one of Te Puke’s busiest roads both safer and more fit for purpose.”

The first section of works, spanning property numbers 580 to 1950, will start on October 1, and is expected to be completed by late February next year.

“In the first week, crews will focus on setting up the site and locating underground utilities. After that they will begin working on stormwater drainage upgrades, which are needed due to the road being widened,” explains Calum.

This section of road will be reduced to one lane for much of the duration, with stop-go traffic measures in place to keep workers and drivers safe.

“These works are considerable, which unfortunately means there will be significant disruption during this time. If you live in the area, or are travelling this road, please plan ahead and allow extra time.”

The contract for the works has been awarded to J.Swap Contractors Limited, with Pinnacles Civil supervising the work on behalf of the council.

