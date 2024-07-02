On Friday, a morning of kapa haka interspersed with other performances gave way to an afternoon of music that culminated in an hour-long set by reggae band House of Shem.

There was food aplenty, music, stalls, basketball, skateboarding and scootering, and a fantastic atmosphere.

One of the trio behind the event, Kassie Ellis, (the others are Sam Hema and Tatai Takuira-Mita) says each of them brings their strengths to the event.

House of Shem on stage.

Kassie believes this year’s event was the best so far.

“Te Kete Matariki is about activation, education and celebration and we are very, very proud of what we’ve achieved as we look forward to what 2025 brings,” she says.

While there was a focus on Māori kai for the festival, there were lots of other options available.

“We got it right with the food mix.

Kassie says food vendors were asked for feedback.

“We’ve had some emails back and it’s all positive, everybody sold out of their food, the event blew their expectations and that’s what you want to hear.

“We also support our community organisations and hauora because of their significance to Te Puke. Te Kete Matariki is a platform for them and their kaupapa and that is another important part of the day.”

The crowds came out for Te Kete Matariki in Te Puke.

She says the event was more than what happened on Friday.

“Te Kete Matariki is always a day celebration, but the lead-up is always exciting and we have people coming out of the woodwork to be part of it and that’s quite special in itself.”

While Matariki marks the Māori New Year, the event has quickly become something “the diverse community of Te Puke wants to be part of”.

That was demonstrated by the turnout and by the range of supporters and sponsors

“This year in particular it was extremely difficult trying to pull together the amount of funding that we needed, but some people came out of the woodwork that I hadn’t even considered who were willing to give, donate and be part of something quite magical.”

The taniwha of Mahi Pai.

Kassie says many people, organisations and businesses should be acknowledged for their contributions.

“Firstly Poutiri Trust’s support these past years has meant Te Kete Matariki has grown significantly into what it is today.

“Then there’s the Tauranga Western Bay Community Event Fund for coming through from the beginning with the support of Western Bay of Plenty District Council and the Lion Foundation and We Care Trust for understanding the importance of Te Kete Matariki for the Te Puke community.”

Colab, Creative BOP, Bains Hort, Trevelyan’s Pack and Cool and the BOP Sikh Society also helped achieve the expectations of this event, as did Apata Dhaliwalz Ltd, Dashmesh Sports and Lion Brothers Sports Clubs, New World Te Puke, DMS, Tungsten Building, Comvita and the Daily Cafe.

Kiatoa Bowden, of Thirty-Four Digital, captured the kapa haka performances and interviewed community representatives to record the significant mahi happening on the day.