The way to do that is to understand animal behaviour and the landscape and how to use devices to maximise the chances of catching a “critter”.

“[The workshop is] an animal behaviour, and tips and tricks thing based around connecting to your project area, the ecology, the rhythms of how your place works − there’s no one size fits all.”

His many years of work have seen him pick up plenty of lessons from others - lessons he is now passing on.

“For me, it’s about sharing what I’ve learned and what people have taught me over the decades. It’s that stuff that really makes a difference.”

The workshop is aimed at anybody already involved in predator control who has an interest in increasing their catch rates,“ whether it’s in a compost heap or in a kōkako forest”.

It is also for those who might be considering becoming involved.

Right on our doorstep, Ōtānewainuku Kiwi Trust is one of the leading groups in pest control.

“It’s probably one of the leading groups. There are some very smart people there, and the kind of stuff I’m teaching comes from those sorts of people.

“We are all in this together and the more knowledge in the collective kete, the better we’ll all be at this.”

Bay Conservation Alliance chief executive Michelle Elborn. Photo / John Borren

Bay Conservation Alliance chief executive Michelle Elborn says Predator Free New Zealand’s goal of making New Zealand predator-free by 2050 has been a significant driver in getting people involved in predator control.

There are localised Predator Free groups across the country.

“These have given an opportunity for the average family to get involved, put a rat trap in their backyard and if someone engages in that and finds it rewarding, they can then start to look for, ‘what’s the next thing I can support’ and that might be trapping in a council reserve or getting involved in a community project so I think that heightened awareness has just increased people’s desire to participate and get behind the concept.”

The workshop is at Te Ranga Hall on December 11 starting at 6pm.

Michelle says a good example of a project local to Te Puke is the Kōkako Ecosystem Expansion Programme (Keep) which aims to create a network of green corridors linking discrete kōkako populations.

The day after the workshop will see a small group come together with Cam to “nut out traps and planning and that will be focussed on the Keep corridor project”.

“Private landowners who maybe fit within that corridor might be interested to know how to get started or what traps to look at etc.”

Maketū‘s Predator Free backyard trapping has grown quite quickly, Maketū Ōngātoro Wetland Society’s work includes trapping and there are also different iwi entities operating in the area.

“This workshop is useful for anyone thinking about getting involved in any of those projects.”