“For me, it’s about sharing what I’ve learned and what people have taught me over the decades. It’s that stuff that really makes a difference.”
The workshop is aimed at anybody already involved in predator control who has an interest in increasing their catch rates,“ whether it’s in a compost heap or in a kōkako forest”.
It is also for those who might be considering becoming involved.
Right on our doorstep, Ōtānewainuku Kiwi Trust is one of the leading groups in pest control.
“It’s probably one of the leading groups. There are some very smart people there, and the kind of stuff I’m teaching comes from those sorts of people.
“We are all in this together and the more knowledge in the collective kete, the better we’ll all be at this.”
Bay Conservation Alliance chief executive Michelle Elborn says Predator Free New Zealand’s goal of making New Zealand predator-free by 2050 has been a significant driver in getting people involved in predator control.
There are localised Predator Free groups across the country.
“These have given an opportunity for the average family to get involved, put a rat trap in their backyard and if someone engages in that and finds it rewarding, they can then start to look for, ‘what’s the next thing I can support’ and that might be trapping in a council reserve or getting involved in a community project so I think that heightened awareness has just increased people’s desire to participate and get behind the concept.”
The workshop is at Te Ranga Hall on December 11 starting at 6pm.