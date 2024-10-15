A person had to be extracted from a vehicle after a crash near Affco on Te Puke Highway.

Emergency calls as of October 14 stands at 241.

We had 12 calls in the past fortnight.

Three of these were false alarms and three were medical calls to assist St John Ambulance. Sadly, two of these proved fatal.

The extraction of a patient was required on a call to a motor vehicle crash near Affco on Te Puke Highway. The patient was transported to hospital by rescue helicopter.

We had an animal rescue call to a dog trapped in a car and one call to a fallen tree – but neither required any action by the brigade.