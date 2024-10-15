Advertisement
Home / Bay of Plenty Times / Te Puke Times

Te Puke Volunteer Fire Brigade report

By Dale Lindsay
Te Puke Times·
2 mins to read
A person had to be extracted from a vehicle after a crash near Affco on Te Puke Highway.

Emergency calls as of October 14 stands at 241.

We had 12 calls in the past fortnight.

Three of these were false alarms and three were medical calls to assist St John Ambulance. Sadly, two of these proved fatal.

The extraction of a patient was required on a call to a motor vehicle crash near Affco on Te Puke Highway. The patient was transported to hospital by rescue helicopter.

We had an animal rescue call to a dog trapped in a car and one call to a fallen tree – but neither required any action by the brigade.

We were called to assist Maketū Volunteer Fire Brigade with vegetation fires, one at Maungarangi Rd and the other at Gulliver Rd, plus a vehicle fire.

It would be great when people call the fire brigade, wherever possible, they have somebody at the gate directing us where to go. Addresses are not always clear or correct and it is always helpful to have somebody who can point out the best access.

This applies to any type of call, from fires to medicals, because it is sometimes difficult to figure out exactly which address we are required at.

Check out the brigade Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/Te.Puke.Fire.Brigade

