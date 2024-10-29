Fire chief: If you are lighting fireworks this Guy Fawkes, please take simple precautions to keep everyone safe.

Emergency calls to October 28: 251

We have had 10 calls in the past fortnight.

Among them were five false alarms and three medical calls to assist St John which were sadly all fatal.

There were two fires – a tree in Jubilee Park and a small sleepout fire on Pah Rd that was endangering the adjacent house. Fortunately, we were able to prevent it from spreading to the house.

If you are lighting fireworks this Guy Fawkes, please take simple precautions to keep everyone safe. Fireworks can make a fun celebration, but they can also be dangerous and need to be used responsibly.