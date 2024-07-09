Te Puke Volunteer Fire Brigade report

Emergency calls as at June 24: 155

We have had 10 calls in the last fortnight. Among them were six false alarms and one medical call-out to assist St John, which was sadly fatal.

We have had two rubbish fires, with no action required by the brigade. One of these, at the top end of No 2 Rd, looked impressive with a plume of black smoke that could be seen from town. It was in fact a controlled burn of old beehives, thus the thick black smoke.

There was one motor vehicle crash, on Te Matai Rd, which required rescue gear extrication to help get the sole patient from the vehicle to the ambulance. We believe her injuries were not life-threatening.

Check out steps to prevent or survive a house fire at www.fireandemergency.nz/home-fire-safety