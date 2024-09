Te Puke Volunteer Fire Brigade held its annual honours night at the weekend.

Emergency calls as at September 16: 217

Nine calls in the past fortnight.

Two fires – one vegetation and one smoke with investigation only required, plus three false alarms.

There were four vehicle crashes, fortunately no extrications were required.

We held our annual honours night on Saturday, September 14, recognising service of 17 of our members ranging from 3-year certificates to 47 years, including one 40-year certificate and brigade service trophy for Quentin Orr.