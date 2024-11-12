Our crews attended the Fairhaven School Fireworks Gala on Saturday night and enjoyed interacting with the public for a few hours until the outstanding fireworks display capped off a great evening.

Shortly after 9.20pm we received a call to investigate the smell of gas at a property in Lee St.

After negotiating the traffic from the gala, we needed only to undertake an investigation, isolate the gas cylinders feeding the house and ensure it was safe for the family to return.

The residents were concerned they overreacted by calling us, however, in these cases it’s far better to be safe than sorry – we are more than happy to assist and ensure the home is safe.

If you have a strong smell of gas in your home, get everybody out, if possible ensure any gas hob is turned off on the way out and don’t return until the all-clear is given. If you can do so safely, it’s also okay to shut off the valves on the cylinders outside and then try to meet us at the gate.

