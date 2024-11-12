Emergency calls as of November 11: 265
We have had 12 calls in the past fortnight.
There was one false alarm, one trip to Tauranga to provide cover, and two special service calls – one to assist a member of the public with key retrieval and the other an animal rescue.
We had one medical call to assist St John Ambulance; thankfully, it wasn’t fatal. We attended two motor vehicle crashes, neither of which required extrication.
There were four fires – a smoke investigation in Seddon St, a sparking electrical box at Collins Lane, a small couch fire in MacLoughlin Drive and a wood chip fire on Te Puke Highway in the early hours of November 4 – that kept us busy for about three hours.