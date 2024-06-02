From left, Powerco sustainability project engineer Elizabeth Shires, artist Sarah Kolver and Powerco community relationships adviser Dot Harris show off the painting on the Te Puke substation.

An electricity substation next to a popular Te Puke sports ground has been transformed into a work of art.

To make its substations more aesthetically appealing and in keeping with the surrounding community, Powerco has commissioned the artwork on its Atuaroa Ave substation, adjacent to Te Puke Sports and Recreation Club.

Artist Sarah Kolver designed two concepts for the mural, both incorporating local nature.

The designs were then circulated around the local community for the neighbours’ preference, before the final design was chosen, says Stuart Dickson, Powerco’s general manager customer.

With her artwork, Sarah says she wanted to create a design that approached Te Puke’s kiwifruit culture in a different way - capturing the feeling of the town in spring.

“Merging vibrant abstract colours and subtle koru symbols with elements of the kiwifruit vine, including kiwifruit leaves and blossoms, with hints of kiwifruit growing amongst the vines, this design tells the story of Te Puke bursting into life after winter. I felt the tauhou (silvereye or wax-eye), whose name means ‘new arrival’ and is commonly found around Te Puke, would also be the perfect bird to usher in the new arrival of spring,” she says.

“It’s really nice to see the artwork go in. It’s directly across from our rugby club car park so it’s going to get a lot of eyes on it as cars come in and out of the car park during the week for trainings and game days - we have over 200 kids playing for the club, plus three men’s teams and a women’s team.

“It’s also great to see it incorporate a local theme with the kiwifruit design. The asset is in a location near to many orchards and I can see this becoming a hot spot for a kiwifruit selfie for visiting workers and locals alike.”

Stuart says Powerco is working to adopt concepts from the Living Building Challenge for its new and existing substation buildings.

“The challenge aims to transform how we think about every act of design and construction into an opportunity to positively impact the communities they are in and the people who live, work or play there.

“Beauty is one of the challenge concepts, and we’re proud that we can contribute this piece of public art to the local Te Puke community.”

Powerco collaborates with artists throughout the communities it operates to paint murals on some of its electricity and gas assets. Assets that are suitable for artwork are primarily its brick and concrete kiosk-type buildings which contain either electricity or gas network equipment.



