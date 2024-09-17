Some of the collectors and some of the rubbish at the end of the spring clean two years ago.

It might be a rubbish clean up, but that doesn’t rule out the possibility of treasure being found.

The Te Puke Spring Clean, an annual event to mobilise teams and individuals to get out and pick up trash, is on this Friday.

This year the start and end point is The Daily cafe on Commerce Lane where, once people have done their bit, they can enjoy a slice or two of pizza as a reward.

The initiative is organised by EPIC Te Puke.

“We really want people to come down and lend a hand - it’s a quick clean up around town and the bushes and around the main areas. People can go with friends and then come back to The Daily,” says marketing manager Rebecca Larsen.