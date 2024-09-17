Advertisement
Te Puke Spring Clean: Spruce up the town, enjoy pizza

By
Te Puke Times·
2 mins to read
Some of the collectors and some of the rubbish at the end of the spring clean two years ago.

It might be a rubbish clean up, but that doesn’t rule out the possibility of treasure being found.

The Te Puke Spring Clean, an annual event to mobilise teams and individuals to get out and pick up trash, is on this Friday.

This year the start and end point is The Daily cafe on Commerce Lane where, once people have done their bit, they can enjoy a slice or two of pizza as a reward.

The initiative is organised by EPIC Te Puke.

“We really want people to come down and lend a hand - it’s a quick clean up around town and the bushes and around the main areas. People can go with friends and then come back to The Daily,” says marketing manager Rebecca Larsen.

Rubbish will be sorted at The Daily and there will be information on hand from Envirohub and Predator Free BOP.

“We’ll have spot prizes and pizza which is just a nice way of finishing it. People who have come in the past have really enjoyed it.”

The event starts at 3pm, giving people a chance to pick up their children from school and take them along.

“In the past, we’ve had some kids find some real treasures.”

The event ties in with Keep New Zealand Beautiful’s clean up week and World Clean Up Day.

“We’d love to see a good response from the community. It can also be business teams or groups and organisations. It’s a nice way of networking without an agenda.”

EPIC Te Puke has received assistance from Bay of Plenty Regional Council, the Tauranga Western Bay Community Event Fund, The Daily, The Hub and Poutiri Trust.

